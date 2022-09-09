"Complete sh*tshow"- Ariel Helwani and Dana White reveal the real reason behind the mysterious impromptu cancellation of the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference

Ariel Helwani and Dana White have revealed scattered reasons for the UFC 279 press conference being canceled at the last second.

Moments before the UFC 279 press conference started, White appeared on stage, announcing that the event would be scratched due to safety reasons after an alleged physical altercation that involved several fighters, including Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz, and Kevin Holland.

The UFC president had this to say when addressing the media after:

"I'm not gonna tell everybody what went on back here. There was multiple, crazy, I don't know what to call it... All hell broke loose out here... What I didn't want to do was have all of these guys come out there together. It would have been bad."

White also clarified that no fighters were in jeopardy of being taken out of UFC 279. Helwani quickly got the inside scoop and informed MMA fans on Twitter by saying:

"Before going out, behind the curtain, there's Khamzat Chimaev and his team. There's Kevin Holland and his team... They started to exchange some words and they got very close to each other and pushing each other... The whole thing gets out of hand, water bottles being thrown."

Fans react to Ariel Helwani's update on UFC 279 press conference cancellation

Social media exploded with rumors and hypotheses about what kind of altercation could cause this commotion. Once Helwani clarified what allegedly happened, MMA fans seemed underwhelmed, with some comments saying:

"D**n still not close to Conor and Khabib altercation"

Check out the tweets commented on Ariel Helwani's post below:

"Does not sound too bad at all. Scary because the number of people involved, but feel like the press conference could have gone through. I would be worried for Khamzat walking out in Vegas, would not surprised to see fans throwing things at him before, during, or after the fight."

"So basically what I’m hearing is the press conference got cancelled over water bottles"

While addressing the media, White didn't reveal specifics but informed everyone that there were no injuries and no fights would be affected. The ceremonial weigh-in will still happen with increased security to prevent more altercations.

