"He takes a fight outside of the top 15 if I had to guess" - Sean O'Malley expects Paddy Pimblett to face another unranked opponent next, dismisses talk of 'The Baddy' vs. Conor McGregor

Sean O'Malley feels it's too soon for Paddy Pimblett to fight Conor McGregor.

Paddy Pimblett is emerging as one of the most promising prospects in the UFC's lightweight division. He has amassed immense star power within a short span of time in the promotion.

With his recent win over Jordan Leavitt at the UFC London event, the Liverpudlian is being compared to UFC megastar Conor McGregor. Some fans and MMA pundits have expressed a desire for a fight between the two lightweights.

In a recent episode of The BrO'Malley Show, Sean O'Malley claimed that Conor McGregor's chances of accepting a fight with Pimblett are slim, stating that 'The Baddy' is not yet a "massive" star.

'Sugar' believes Pimblett will be booked against another unranked opponent before moving up the ladder in the UFC's lightweight division:

"Conor doesn't take that fight... No way! Why the f**k would he? Paddy's not... He's gonna be a f***ing star but not yet, not massive... If he's going to give someone like Paddy that opportunity they would have to be a massive star... Paddy probably takes a fight outside the top 15 if I had to guess."

Check out the latest episode of The BrO'Malley Show below:

Dana White reacts to comparisons between Conor McGregor and Paddy Pimblett

In a recent interview with Nik Hobbs of Sky Sports, UFC president Dana White stated that Conor McGregor has a distinct personality, claiming that there will be no one like him in the promotion.

However, White agreed that there were some similarities between the Irishman and Paddy Pimblett in terms of how they both drew a large audience right from the start of their UFC careers.

Drawing parallels between the two lightweights, Dana White said:

"Listen, they're two totally different people. And you know, there will never be another Conor McGregor. But Paddy will have his... you know however his career's gonna go, you know, however that whole thing plays out. I usually don't compare guys to other guys. Paddy though, it is very much like Conor in that, right into the UFC people were interested and he had a lot of fans."

Check out White's full interview with Nik Hobbs of Sky Sports below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far