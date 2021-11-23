Sean O'Malley reveals what he believes helped Kamaru Usman become popular among fans

Sean O'Malley provided an insight into how Kamaru Usman has become so much more popular with the fanbase in recent times.

The rising bantamweight star released a YouTube video of himself and his co-host marveling at the accomplishments of 'The Nigerian Nightmare' in the last couple of years.

In the video, Sean O'Malley was asked about Usman's growing popularity, to which he replied:

"He [Kamaru Usman] definitely became popular by literally just winning and by whooping a**. Yeah I dont know. To the MMA fans he will be considered one of the best, I mean he's the pound for pound best in the world right now."

Since September 2021, Kamaru Usman has reigned as the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC rankings, replacing Jon Jones.

Watch O'Malley's video below:

Sean O'Malley praises Kamaru Usman's resume

In his podcast on YouTube, 'Suga' Sean O'Malley pointed out that UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has fought all the top contenders in his divisions, some not once, but twice.

"Well Leon's next, Khamzat will be after him, if he beats Gilbert Burns. Gilbert Burns would probably get the rematch, but that would be crazy to be fighting, Colby Covington two, Leon Edwards two, Gilbert Burns two. That's CHAMP."

Kamaru Usman is rumored to be taking on No. 3 ranked welterweight contender Leon 'Rocky' Edwards in yet another rematch for 'The Nigerian Nightmare'. The duo locked horns back in 2015, with Usman earning a unanimous decision victory.

Edwards has since gone on a 10 fight unbeaten streak, most notably beating the likes of Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Rafael Dos Anjos, Vicente Luque and most recently, Nate Diaz. Edwards was scheduled to fight Jorge Masvidal at UFC 269, but 'Gamebred' had to pull out because of an undisclosed injury.

