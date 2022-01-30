Sean O'Malley explains why he's reluctant to talk about fighter pay - "I got to be careful"

Sean O'Malley has explained why he is reluctant to talk about the ongoing fighter pay debate.

During a recent interview with Jeff FM and Mike Majlak, O'Malley claimed he needs to be careful while speaking in regards to the debate surrounding fighter remuneration in the UFC.

'Sugar' went on to showcase his love for the UFC and claimed he is quite happy with the promotion. O'Malley even mentioned that the Dana White-led organization has provided him with a platform that has helped him make more money from other ventures.

"Yeah, I gotta be careful. I love the UFC and they f*****g own me dude. I've learned my lesson because I talked about it a couple of years back saying, 'You talk about fighter pay.' I'm happy with the UFC, the reason I'm able to make money on all those other avenues is because the platform UFC has given me. I got two more fights on my contract."

Check out Sean O'Malley's interview on Jeff FM's official YouTube channel below:

Sean O'Malley has had a strong start in the UFC and has just one loss on his record

Sean O'Malley made his UFC debut at The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion Finale in 2017. In his first appearance, he beat Terrion Ware via unanimous decision.

Prior to that, O'Malley broke onto the scene with a memorable outing on Dana White's Contender Series in 2017.

After his first win in the UFC, O'Malley went on to record victories over Andre Soukhamthath and Eddie Wineland. However, at UFC 252, 'Sugar' suffered his first loss. After suffering a case of 'drop foot', he was beaten by Marlon Vera via first-round TKO.

O'Malley has bounced back since his loss to Vera, beating Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho and Raulian Paiva in 2021. Following his triumph at UFC 269 last month, O'Malley called for a fight against fellow bantamweight sensation Adrian Yanez.

However, with the thumb injury he sustained against Paiva and his desire to only fight in Las Vegas, it may be a few months until we see O'Malley return to the octagon.

