"Could've been a lot worse" - Sean O'Malley feeling good about commentary debut despite coming largely unprepared

For the first time in five years, Sean O'Malley made his return to Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS), the same platform that launched his career.

This time, though, 'Sugar' didn't come as a competitor. The 27-year-old made his commentary debut, calling one of the fights between a couple of UFC hopefuls.

During an interview with Full Send MMA, O'Malley was asked to comment on his debut as a fight commentator. The rising bantamweight star admitted that he didn't really have too much time to prepare, but believes he did a great job overall:

"I didn't really prepare too much. I knew I was going to commentate. Everyone keeps asking me, 'Hey, could you transition into this?' You know, I never really thought about it. I had a good time. I thought I did pretty well. Could've been a lot worse."

Sean O'Malley says he'll KO Petr Yan and party with the NELK Boys

Sean O'Malley will collide with former bantamweight champion Petr Yan in one of the featured bouts at UFC 280 in October.

O'Malley is currently hard at work as he prepares for what is expected to be the toughest test of his career so far. However, the No.13-ranked UFC bantamweight already has some celebratory plans in mind and it involves partying with the NELK Boys in Abu Dhabi:

"Wish I can hang out with them [the NELK Boys] more, but I gotta do some serious work. My line of work requires a lot of discipline, a lot of being home, which works out perfect. I got my family back home. So yeah, I'm excited. The boys are going to be in Abu Dhabi, for sure. I think that's confirmed. That's gonna be exciting. I'm pumped to turn up with the boys after a nice KO over Petr Yan."

A win over Yan would almost guarantee a title shot for O'Malley. The bantamweight title will also be contested on the same card as Aljamain Sterling takes on T.J. Dillashaw in the co-main event.

