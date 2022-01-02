"They have the boringest fight in the UFC history" - Sean O'Malley on Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis at UFC 226

While there are tons of mind-numbingly boring fights that fans have seen inside the UFC octagon, Sean O'Malley just named the one matchup that he believes tops the list.

On a recent episode of his podcast, 'Sugar' opined that the heavyweight encounter between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis at UFC 226 was the biggest snoozefest of them all. O'Malley stated:

"They fought right? And they have the boringest fight in the UFC history, basically. They never fought again though."

Watch Sean O'Malley talk about the heavyweight encounter between Ngannou and Lewis below:

On the podcast, Sean O'Malley was discussing the upcoming unification bout between Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou which is set to take place at UFC 270.

As 'Sugar' weighed in on their respective skillsets, he was asked if the heavyweight champion packed more power than Derrick Lewis, whom Ngannou faced at UFC 226. This prompted him to give his opinion of their tediously dull bout.

Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis were placed in the co-main event of UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier in 2018. As both fighters are considered two of the most ferocious heavyweights in the cage, fight fans had nothing but expectations flying through the roof.

The bout was scheduled for 3 rounds, but no one expected it to go the distance. Unfortunately for the fans, it turned out to be a complete snooze fest. A total of 31 strikes were landed by both fighters combined throughout the fight, averaging about two strikes per minute.

'The Black Beast', who landed 20 of those strikes. was awarded a unanimous decision win.

Cody Garbrandt wants to fight Sean O'Malley

Cody Garbrandt recently appeared on an episode of Rollin With the Homies where he discussed his loss to Kai Kara-France. 'No Love' also expressed interest in returning to 135lbs against Sean O'Malley, one of the newly ranked competitors in the division.

Garbrandt said about O'Malley:

“Sean O’Malley, I really want to whoop his a**. That’s a fight that is looming. Hopefully that’s possibly my next one. I want that fight so I would stay at 35 for that one. He might fight me now that I’m not in the rankings at 35 and he’s ranked. That would be a good fight.”

Watch Cody Garbrandt call out Sean O’Malley on Rollin With the Homies below:

Sean O’Malley recently entered the UFC’s bantamweight rankings after he stopped Garbrandt’s Team Alpha Male teammate Raulian Paiva via first round TKO at UFC 269.

Sean O'Malley also collected his third consecutive stoppage win in the promotion with his victory over the Brazilian.

Meanwhile, Garbrandt is 1-5 in his last six UFC appearances. Most recently, 'No Love' dropped to the flyweight division at UFC 269 and was knocked out by Kai Kara-France in the first round.

