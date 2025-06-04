Sean O'Malley gets brutally honest about why he won't be dyeing his hair for UFC 316 : "It's fun, but it's a process"

Sean O'Malley has not entered the octagon since last September when he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306, losing his bantamweight title in the process. He will make his return in a rematch at UFC 316 this weekend, however, he recently revealed that he will be sporting a different look.

The No.1-ranked bantamweight shared that he will not dye his hair for the bout for the first time since 2020. Speaking at his UFC 316 media day, O'Malley stated:

"I just didn't want to sit down for it. I love the pink hair. It's fun, but it is a process and I was just kind of - I thought bringing back the OG hair would be pretty cool, too. I think last time I had this was José Quiñónez. The first time I did my hair was June 6, 2020 so almost five years ago to the day. And, yeah, so it was pretty crazy. I thought bringing back the OG hair was - it was cool."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments on not dyeing his hair below (3:42):

O'Malley's last appearance without his hair dyed came at UFC 248, when he defeated Quiñónez via first-round TKO. He debuted the dyed hair at UFC 250 just three months later, defeating Eddie Wineland via first-round knockout.

Sean O'Malley weighs in on "Dana White privilege"

Fans have suggested that Sean O'Malley receiving an immediate rematch is due to Dana White privilege. The former bantamweight champion was asked about that during his UFC 316 media day, responding:

"I don't know. You'd have to ask Dana that, but they see potential in people and if you give the UFC opportunity to use if you go get some sweet knockouts, they're going to post them. It's going to be all over. You do some sweet s**t, they're going to post it. They can't make that s**t up. That s**t I did. I've earned where I'm at and super grateful for the UFC."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments on Dana White privilege below (14:16):

While many believed that O'Malley should have needed another win before fighting for the belt again, he was awarded an immediate rematch despite only defending his title one time. 'Suga' will have the opportunity to prove his doubters wrong as he looks to avenge his UFC 306 loss to Merab Dvalishvili.

