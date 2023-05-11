Sean O'Malley has opened up about how he started smoking weed. Interestingly, he has an online persona that shows him as a 'pot-head' but that is far from the truth as he smokes weed in a mild manner.

'Suga' is known for his affection for cannabis products and how it helps him to wind down. During a recent episode of the FLAGRANT podcast, the UFC bantamweight discussed how he was terrified of smoking weed because his father was a detective but started smoking when he moved to Phoenix.

Sean O'Malley also revealed that he began smoking weed at the age of 19 and suggested that people should wait until they are at least 23 or 25. He said:

"I was terrified, even in high school like, if my guys were... I was like avoiding it, I wasn't around it, I thought it was horrible like I thought it was bad."

After being introduced to Tim Welch (O'Malley's current head coach) and moving to Phoenix to further his MMA training 'Suga' decided to give cannabis a try:

"So when I moved to Phoenix... to like take a puff and I did and I remember the first time I got high... I just laughed. And I'm always like go, go, go, go. go, so at night I'd smoke and I'd be like, I kind of chill out. I was like 19, which I don't recommend. I would, I'd suggest, if you are gonna start smoking, you, wait till you know I think, you're fully developed like 25 or 23."

Catch O'Malley's comments below (22:40):

Sean O'Malley online persona: 'Suga' wants to fight boxing stars Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis in 5-6 years

O'Malley recently made a bold claim by suggesting he could beat Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis in a potential boxing match. Garcia and Davis recently fought each other in what proved to be arguably the biggest fight of the year.

On the flip side, 'Suga' is one of the biggest names in the UFC right now and is currently the No.2 ranked fighter in his division.

While Sean O'Malley has a lot to prove in his MMA career as of now, he envisions himself entering the squared circle opposite two of the biggest names in the sport within five or six years. While suggesting that he can beat Ryan Garcia or Gervonta Davis during an interview with GQ Sports, the 28-year-old said:

"Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis, those are two guys I could see myself potentially boxing in 5-6 years. I truly believe I could beat one of those guys."

