Sean O'Malley "heard rumors" that Henry Cejudo was injured going into UFC 298, addresses Merab Dvalishvili's callout

Sean O'Malley was on hand for UFC 298 as Merab Dvalishvili defeated Henry Cejudo via unanimous decision in a potential bantamweight title eliminator bout. Following the bout, addressing the former's call for a title opportunity, 'Suga' revealed that he heard the latter was injured.

Speaking to Megan Olivi of ESPN, the bantamweight champion stated:

"It's interesting watching fights live compared to on the TV. I'd like to watch it back on the TV to really give a full input. It was decent. I heard rumors that Henry had some injuries going into the fight. He looked a little winded, but Merab looked good. Decent little fight from a couple little dudes."

In response to Dvalishvili's callout, O'Malley stated:

"Three weeks, UFC 299. Everything is going so good. I got to get through [Marlon] 'Chito' [Vera] before I start saying, 'oh, I might fight him, I might fight this guy'."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments on Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo below (starting at the 0:09 mark):

O'Malley will face Marlon 'Chito' Vera in his first bantamweight title defense in the main event of UFC 299 next month. Cejudo has teased that he could be headed to retirement, while Dvalishvili has staked his claim to the next bantamweight title opportunity.

Merab Dvalishvili shares why he would rather face Sean O'Malley than Marlon 'Chito' Vera

Following his dominant victory over Henry Cejudo, Dana White revealed that Merab Dvalishvili will face the winner of next month's UFC 299 bantamweight title bout between Sean O'Malley and Marlon 'Chito' Vera. 'The Machine' revealed that he is hoping that 'Suga' is able to retain the title.

Speaking at the UFC 298 post-fight press conference, the No.2-ranked bantamweight stated:

"I want to fight O'Malley because I was calling him [out] since 2018 and he's champion now. I hope he will keep the belt and I can fight him. I want to take his belt and I see today, he was wearing [a] nice jacket, white jacket so I want his white jacket."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments on facing Sean O'Malley for the title below:

Dvalishvili is on a ten-fight win streak, with the last three victories coming against former champions. While he is next in line for a title opportunity, it is unclear who his opponent will be. O'Malley will look to retain his belt while also avenging the only loss of his mixed martial arts career when he faces Vera next month.