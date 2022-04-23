"I think it's a perfect fight" - Jake Paul vs. Michael Bisping endorsed by Sean O'Malley 

Sean O'Malley recently gave his take regarding rumors of a boxing match between YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and retired UFC champion Michael Bisping.

During the latest episode of The BrOMalley Show, 'Sugar' admitted he would be interested in the fight if it were to take place.

Most fans, including his co-host and brother Daniel, feel like it is a very odd next step for someone who has publicly claimed he wants to win a championship belt in boxing.

However, the No.13-ranked UFC bantamweight has a little more patience when it comes to Paul's boxing career:

"I think it's a perfect fight. Dude, you got to remember it's Jake Paul, He's an entertainer, and now he's boxing but I still feel like he's more of an entertainer... and Bisping, that's a massive fight."

Furthermore, Sean O'Malley referred to reports of 'The Problem Child' making 45 million dollars within the last year from competing. He feels this is another reason why Paul shouldn't have to step up his competition, saying, "Why would you have to fight better guys than the guys you have to fight?"

Watch the full episode of The BrOMalley Show here:

Jake Paul is currently 5-0 as a professional boxer since he began his career in early 2020. In just under two years, 'The Problem Child' knocked out every opponent he faced inside the ring. The most notable win was his viral knockout of former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley late last year.

"That would be sick dude" - Sean O'Malley on potential Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic heavyweight bout

A Jon Jones comeback has been much anticipated since the turn of the year. Interestingly, Dana White recently mentioned in an interview with TMZ Sports that we could see 'Bones' inside the octagon sometime this summer.

Catch Dana White's interview with TMZ Sports below:

On the same episode of The BrOMalley Show, Sean O'Malley mentioned to his brother that he would be all in for the matchup:

"F***, that would be sick dude."

Widely viewed as the sport's greatest of all time, Jon Jones hasn't stepped inside the octagon since he defeated Dominick Reyes in February 2020 at UFC 247. If the fight with the former UFC heavyweight champion does follow through, it is expected that the winner will take on current champion Francis Ngannou once he has fully recovered from his injuries.

