Sean O'Malley on Jon Jones' highly awaited heavyweight debut - "He's just getting jacked for no reason"

Sean O'Malley recently spoke about Jon Jones' highly awaited debut in the heavyweight division of the UFC.

In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, O'Malley along with his brother Daniel discussed Jones' dispute with the UFC over fighter pay and how that was delaying his debut match in the heavyweight division.

Speaking about Jon Jones' potential comeback fight in the octagon, the bantamweight contender said:

"What the f*** is happening with Jon Jones? He's just getting jacked for no reason or what's happening? Is Jon Jones coming back?... Jon Jones is in the same boat [as Francis Ngannou] talking about money though. That's the reason he hasn't fought and they're not gonna just be like oh here!"

Further into the conversation, the O'Malley brothers also discussed whether a possible interim heavyweight title match was on the cards for the UFC. 'Sugar' was of the belief that Stipe Miocic deserved an interim title shot and called him a "champ".

Watch Sean O'Malley give his thoughts on Jon Jones below:

Jones chose to vacate the 205 lb gold after his final title defense against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. He then turned his attention to the heavyweight class. However, Jones got into a feud with UFC President Dana White over fighter compensation, due to which he is yet to compete in the heavyweight division.

BONY @JonnyBones The last I spoke with @UFC about my salary there was no negotiating. If that ever changes, i’d love to come back and compete again as a heavyweight. Until then, I’ll be enjoying Ufc has a fan and doing my best to take care of my family and community careproject.org The last I spoke with @UFC about my salary there was no negotiating. If that ever changes, i’d love to come back and compete again as a heavyweight. Until then, I’ll be enjoying Ufc has a fan and doing my best to take care of my family and community careproject.org

Sean O'Malley takes a jab at Cody Stamann following his loss at UFC 270

Following Cody Stamann's main-card fight at UFC 270 this past weekend, Sean O'Malley fired shots at 'The Spartan'. Stamann faced Said Nurmagomedov in a bantamweight bout and was defeated via a guillotine choke in the first round.

During the latest episode of the Timbo Sugar Show, O'Malley joked about Stamann's loss:

"He's so worried about me and then he goes out there and does that and he looks stupid. It's like, 'Keep my name out of your mouth.' Is he on a three-fight loser [streak]?... I think he has short-man syndrome."

Watch 'Sugar' give his thoughts on Cody Stamann below:

Stamann stated in the lead-up to his fight that if he won at UFC 270, he would challenge O'Malley to a fight. However, the 32-year-old Michigan native was unable to do so after losing at UFC 270.

UFC News @UFCNews #UFC270 Official Result: Said Nurmagomedov defeats Cody Stamann by Submission, Guillotine Choke, Round 1, :47 #UFC270 Official Result: Said Nurmagomedov defeats Cody Stamann by Submission, Guillotine Choke, Round 1, :47

