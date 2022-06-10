I think he's gonna be a little bit too fast, just a little bit better - Sean O'Malley makes bold prediction for Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera

Sean O'Malley believes Dominick Cruz will get the better of Marlon Vera in a fight.

On the latest episode of The BrO'Malley Show, 'Sugar' shared his thoughts on Cruz vs. Vera. The 27-year-old said that he had rightly predicted some of Vera's last few fights and on that basis, he believes Cruz would emerge victorious against 'Chito':

"When Jose [Aldo] fought 'Chito', I said, 'I think Jose wins that fight.' When 'Chito' fought Frankie [Edgar], I said, 'I think Chito wins that fight.' 'Chito' fought Rob [Font], I think I said, 'Chito wins that fight.' 'Chito' vs. [Dominick Cruz], I think Dom wins... I just think Dom's gonna be a little bit too fast, just a little bit better than 'Chito'. But, with that being said, I wouldn't be surprised if 'Chito' won. But I do think Dom's gonna take that."

Watch the full episode of The BrO'Malley Show below:

Cruz and Vera are expected to lock horns in August. 'Chito' is coming off a spectacular victory against Rob Font in April. Meanwhile, 'The Dominator' last fought at UFC 269 and defeated Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision.

Marlon Vera has a win over Sean O'Malley

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin Sean O’Malley was chewing up Chito Vera the entire first round with nasty kicks and then catches one kick to his nerve and it was all over

Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera crossed paths at UFC 252. The fight was a short-lived affair as 'Chito' won the contest via first-round TKO after the American hurt his leg.

Since that encounter, O'Malley has gone on to win his next three fights and that too in great fashion. 'Sugar' knocked out his next three opponents and earned two Performance of the Night and one Fight of the Night bonus in the process.

The 27-year-old is currently scheduled to face Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 in July. Vera commented on this matchup during his appearance on Brendan Schaub's Food Truck Diaries:

"They couldn't find him a better fight in the top 10. They find the smaller guy with the shorter reach. Everything is to benefit 'Sugar' because even if he lost, he gonna say 'Aw, I fought a tough guy,' which is like... who f*****g cares? I've beat him."

Watch the full episode of Food Truck Diaries below:

