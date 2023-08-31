Sean O'Malley makes 'jail' reference as he fires fresh shots at Gervonta Davis

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley has revealed his aspiration to venture into the squared circle alongside his MMA endeavors. Following his victory over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292, 'Sugar' has shown a desire to take on WBA (Regular) lightweight champion Gervonta Davis in a boxing bout.

Although 'Tank' has not yet reacted to the challenge, his coach Kenny Ellis asserted that he could defeat O'Malley in less than a round.

During an interview with ES News, Ellis stated:

"Tank would whoop his [Sean O'Malley] a** in the first round, sh*t... Any top lightweight would beat him. Tank, Shakur, Haney, all them guys would beat him cause they’re boxers. All of them would knock him out... He's not a boxer. He don't have professional punches. He's an MMA fighter. They don't perfect punches like boxers."

In response to Ellis' remarks, O'Malley retorted by making fun of Davis' height:

"Lolz dudes 5’2"

Sean O'Malley recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to once again taunt Gervonta Davis:

"Will someone tell Gervante when he gets out of jail I’m lookin for him."

For context, Davis was taken into custody during a hearing in June but eventually freed from jail after 44 days. The 28-year-old undefeated boxer was detained at Baltimore Central Booking due to parole violations. This occurred shortly after he received home detention as a sentence for his role in a hit-and-run case.

What did Sean O'Malley say about Gervonta Davis at UFC 292 post-fight press conference?

Following his TKO win at UFC 292, Sean O'Malley was brimming with confidence. 'Sugar' openly challenged Gervonta Davis to a potential boxing match. O'Malley asserted during the UFC 292 post-fight press conference that a showdown with 'Tank' is destined to happen:

"I also wouldn't mind knocking out Gervonta Davis... I'm telling you that fight is going to happen... I feel like it could happen sooner than later. UFC is down to get behind stuff like that if it's big enough. With that performance, we're getting close, but maybe I have to go out there, win a couple more fights, win another belt. I don't know if he's even considered a big enough star for the UFC to let that happen."

Check out O'Malley's comments below:

