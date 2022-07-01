Watch: Sean O'Malley and Pedro Munhoz display contrasting artistic skills in new UFC 276 promo

Sean O'Malley and Pedro Munhoz put the 'A' in MMA during a recent social media video for their bout this weekend.

A variety of combatants from the UFC 276 main card attempted to draw their opponents during the build-up to their fights on July 2. It was shared on the official UFC Twitter page and showcased varying levels of proficiency.

Jared Cannonier and Sean O'Malley also performed some solid Bob Ross impressions before marking up their respective canvases.

Watch the video below:

Putting the art in Martial Artist. Some of the #UFC276 main card fighters took a crack at drawing their opponents.

In a combination of clips featured in the compilation video, O'Malley said:

"Hey, guys. Sean Ross here and we're going to paint Pedro....Pedro's got a big head. F**ked up nose, but I don't really know how to draw that... A smile, for now...Gonna be looking a little cross eyed here in a couple of days...Pedro Munhoz (gestures to portrait)"

In comments spread throughout the fun video, Munhoz said:

"His crazy colourful hair...I see his beard's not lined up like mine. That's why it looks kind of messed up like this. If it was mine, it would be more fresh and lined up, you know....Do him with abs, you know. Boom, that's it."

It was a fun exercise to be sure, but the pleasantries will be in the rear view once the cage door is closed behind these two.

Sean O'Malley and Pedro Munhoz ready for UFC 276 clash

Sean O'Malley is the No.13-ranked bantamweight, but he will be taking on a top-10 opponent this Saturday. 'Sugar' has a three-fight winning streak, all of which were finishes. He'll be looking to extend it to four on Saturday.

Munhoz is higher up on the totem pole at 135 pounds, and he is presently situated as the No.9-ranked contender. 'The Young Punisher' seems to have the same goal as O'Malley in the bout, looking to close out the show inside the distance.

This bantamweight contest looks like fireworks on paper, so many eyes will be watching to see which fighter jettisons towards a meaningful place in the division.

