"That's a coin flip" - Sean O'Malley picks between Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira for lightweight title fight at UFC 269

Sean O'Malley turned in his prediction for Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 but said he isn't confident about his pick.

Speaking to Helen Yee ahead of the December 11th event, O'Malley said he's leaning towards Poirier just because they were both victorious the last time they fought on the same card. The 27-year-old explained:

"That's such a tough fight for me to guess. I just hate predicting fights, it puts me on the spot. I haven't thought about it fully. I don't know, me and Dustin [Poirier] both were on the same pay-per-view last time we both got the job done. [But I'm a] huge fan of Charles Oliveira, I think his story, his career, it's been really cool to watch play out. He's dangerous but Dustin knows how to get into those wars and win those wars. I don't know, me and Dustin were on the same card last time and both got the victory. From that, I'll say Dustin, but really, that's a coin flip."

Check out Sean O'Malley's interview with Helen Yee:

The last time O'Malley fought was at UFC 264, an event that was kickstarted by his win over Kris Moutinho and ended with Poirier's victory over Conor McGregor. O'Malley will also be in action at UFC 269 as he takes on his first ranked opponent, Raulian Paiva.

Sean O'Malley says he will fight Petr Yan in the future

Looking ahead, Sean O'Malley believes a victory over Raulian Paiva would lead to a matchup between himself and fellow bantamweight prospect Adrian Yanez, and eventually a showdown against Petr Yan.

The up-and-coming 135-pounder recently named Yan as his favorite fighter to watch and said he'd welcome the opportunity to square off against the Russian. 'Sugar' added:

"I got this fight, I got Adrian Yanez and I got one more fight on my contract. I think we'll just see how this plays out. I think me and Petr [Yan] will fight one day in the UFC. Massive pay-per-view, probably for the belt. I can't put an exact date on it but that fight is going to happen."

Watch Sean O'Malley talk about a potential matchup against Petr Yan:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

We would like 2 minutes of your time, MMA fans. We promise you, it will help us improve.

Edited by David Andrew