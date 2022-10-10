Sean O'Malley poses with Steve Harvey, Shaquille O'Neill, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh at Abu Dhabi NBA games

Sean O'Malley had a gala time at the recently concluded NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 at the Etihad Arena on Saturday. The UFC bantamweight star was seen alongside some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment courtside.

Sean O'Malley has emerged as a torchbearer for the new wave of rising UFC superstars who pander to the effervescent young combat sports audience.

The 27-year old posted a bunch of images on Instagram from the event. He was seen alongside American television luminary Steve Harvey and basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal. 'Sugar' also shared an image with Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, who became the NBA Brand Ambassador for India in 2021.

O'Malley captioned the post:

"Abu Dhabi has been awesome. Can’t wait to beat up Peter."

Ranveer Singh also took to Instagram to share an image with 'Sugar' claiming that the American has the "fastest hands".

Ranveer Singh claims O'Malley has the "fastest hands in the land"

Sean O'Malley reveals a bunch of messages Petr Yan sent directly to him

Two of the best strikers in the bantamweight division, Sean O'Malley and Petr Yan, will clash at UFC 280 on October 22, 2022, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The matchup is a big step-up in competition for O'Malley, who's currently ranked No.12 in the division.

With just over a week left before the event, O'Malley revealed that Yan has been sending discreet messages to the American. 'Sugar' claimed that it might be the Russian's attempt to rattle him while revealing the exchange they had on his YouTube channel:

"You are sleeping 'Sugar'. I [Petr Yan] will wake you up. I said, 'How are those ladyboys over there in Thailand? They're more suitable for your image buddy.' He said, 'I talked to Dana. He said we can weigh in at 145 lbs. Don't be afraid. Most importantly, be there."

Watch the clip below:

Poll : 0 votes