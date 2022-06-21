"This will be my best fight yet" - Sean O'Malley posts a message of confidence ahead of UFC 276 fight

Sean O’Malley has put forth a message of confidence ahead of his pivotal clash against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 on July 2nd. Riding high on a three-fight win streak, the 27-year-old has promised to give his best performance yet.

‘Sugar’ also asked fans for their opinions on how they see his UFC 276 matchup against the 35-year-old Munhoz playing out. Taking to Instagram, O’Malley posted an image of himself punching Kris Moutinho in their fight at UFC 264 in July 2021 and wrote in the caption:

“THIS WILL BE MY BEST PERFORMANCE YET. How do you guys see this fight playing out?”

Presently, Sean O’Malley holds the No.13 spot in the official UFC bantamweight rankings, while Pedro Munhoz is ranked No.10. Munhoz is widely-revered for his craftiness and has time and again proven his mettle in the bantamweight division.

Needless to say, a win over Munhoz at UFC 276 would most definitely catapult O’Malley into the top 10 at bantamweight and provide a huge boost to ‘Sugar’ in his quest to capture UFC gold.

Sean O’Malley on fulfilling his dream, staying away from distractions

Sean O’Malley has been touted by many as a future UFC bantamweight champion. He also happens to be a successful social media influencer. He’s well-acquainted with some of the biggest influencers in the world, including the Paul brothers, Jeff Wittek, and the Nelk Boys, to name a few.

In a recent episode of The BrOMalley Show, O’Malley addressed this and explained that he chooses to stay away from the party lifestyle. ‘Sugar’ highlighted that he lives in Peoria, Arizona, away from most of his influencer friends. He even jested about having no friends since he lives far away from them.

Sean O’Malley’s brother Daniel O’Malley then chimed in and suggested that ‘Sugar’ could shift to Florida to be closer to some of his friends. Responding to the same, the rising bantamweight star explained that he intends to stay focused on his goal of becoming a UFC champion.

Emphasizing that he wants to steer clear of all distractions, including women, O’Malley said:

“Yeah, no I can’t. Dude, if I wanna be champ and reach my potential, I gotta live back in Peoria, Arizona. Out here, away from the b**bs. Away from the b**bies. You know what I mean? No distractions for me.”

Watch Sean O’Malley discuss his title aspirations at the 38:04-minute mark in the video below:

