"Max isn't a bi**h" - Sean O'Malley reacts to Alexander Volkanovski accusing Max Holloway of faking his injury

Sean O'Malley recently shared his thoughts on the ongoing feud between Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski. Volkanovski recently accused Holloway of faking an injury after 'Blessed' pulled out of their scheduled fight at UFC 272.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'Suga' along with his brother Daniel O'Malley reacted to Volkanovski's comments about Holloway. The UFC bantamweight defended the Hawaiian and implied that it was wrong of 'The Great' to make such allegations against Holloway.

O'Malley said:

"Max isn't a bi**h. Like how can you call someone like that a bi**h... You're the champ champ. You beat them twice. No, I don't know that's tricky but like yeah... I don't know. I would rather have a backup and then not."

Watch O'Malley's full video below:

Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski were scheduled for a trilogy fight at UFC 272. However, Holloway pulled out of the card due to an injury that was not revealed. As a result, the UFC has scheduled a bout between Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung.

However, if rumors are to be believed, Max Holloway has fully recovered and wishes to compete as a backup fighter. Reacting to this, Volkanovski mocked the former 145-pound champion on Twitter, accusing him of fabricating his injury.

Catch Volkanovski's tweet below:

Alex Volkanovski @alexvolkanovski …NO @BlessedMMA wants to be the backup fighter for the fight he was originally scheduled to fight.🤦🏻‍♂️ so in other words…he was never injured. Just hoping he doesn’t have to fight me or fight me while I’m preparing for someone…but hey “if you ain’t cheating you ain’t trying”…NO @BlessedMMA wants to be the backup fighter for the fight he was originally scheduled to fight.🤦🏻‍♂️ so in other words…he was never injured. Just hoping he doesn’t have to fight me or fight me while I’m preparing for someone…but hey “if you ain’t cheating you ain’t trying”😆…NO

Sean O'Malley congratulates Israel Adesanya for new contract with UFC

Sean O'Malley has reacted to news of Israel Adesanya reportedly becoming the UFC's second-highest-paid active fighter.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, 'Suga' praised 'The Last Stylebender' for his achievement. He also stated that he hoped to reach the same goal in the near future.

Speaking of Adesanya's recent deal with the UFC, O'Malley said:

"Second highest-paid fighter in the UFC, like on the current roster? Yeah I mean, that's interesting. That's well-deserved, 100%. I have two more fights on my contract and I plan on being up there in the highest-paid... It's the entertainment business, and when it comes to the entertainment business, nobody does like the 'Suga Show', so after these last two fights, I'm going to get a good-looking contract."

Watch 'Suga's' full interview with The Schmo below:

'Suga' is presently ranked No. 12 in the division and plans to take on more high profile matchups in the near future. He also recently stated that he is expecting a more lucrative contract extension after he is done with the last two fights on his current contract.

Sean O'Malley has quickly risen through the ranks and has successfully leveraged his brand both inside and beyond the octagon. It will be interesting to see what 'Suga' has in store for the MMA fans in the coming future.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Andrew