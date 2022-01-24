Sean O'Malley reacts to Dana White not putting the belt on Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 - "Francis honestly didn't give a f***"

Sean O'Malley recently reacted to a major talking point regarding Francis Ngannou's triumph at UFC 270. Ngannou trounced Ciryl Gane in their main-event clash at the Honda Center on Saturday.

However, the UFC president seemingly strayed from his usual modus operandi of awarding the champion the title. Dana White was absent during Ngannou's announcement.

It was Mick Maynard, the UFC's vice president of talent relations, who handed 'The Predator' his belt. White's absence was certainly noticed. However, 'Suga' asserts that White not being there likely did not bother Ngannou too much.

He offered fans some insight into the same during his appearance on the latest edition of The TimboSugarShow:

"[Dana White] didn't even put the belt around him apparently. I went to bed. What do you think about it? I mean, dude, he's the boss. He's the man. You're going to talk s**t about the whole company, and I get it. I'm just saying. I bet [Francis Ngannou] honestly didn't even give a f**k though."

Watch Sean O'Malley break the Dana White-Francis Ngannou situation down here:

Sean O'Malley eyeing two fights in 2022

In a previous edition of the Suga Sunday Service, O'Malley revealed that he was hoping to feature in two fights in 2022. Citing a lengthy recovery period, he revealed that his return to the octagon could be pushed up to the summer:

“I don’t know if it’s more money or if it’s —ah, I think it’s competition, I love competing. But I just want to get back in the gym and improve. So if I only fight two, if I get one in July and November or December, I might only get two this year. Fight out the contract, and then boom, into 2023 with a fat f*cking contract and just go on a killing spree.”

Watch Sean O'Malley talk about his future below:

O'Malley most recently featured in a fight against Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 back in December 2021. He managed to earn a first-round TKO to cap off his year.

However, he was ruled out of active contention until June, pending clearance from a physician due to the injuries he suffered to his right hand during the fight.

