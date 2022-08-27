"No wonder these Russians are always mad" - Sean O'Malley reacts to the food he ate at UFC president Dana White's "F*ck It Friday"

Sean O’Malley has opened up about the food he ate during his recent appearance on UFC president Dana White’s F*ck It Friday food show. White tweeted a video of O’Malley’s appearance on the show, which featured ‘Sugar’ tasting Russian food.

The show features Dana White trying a wide variety of exotic and unusual delicacies and then giving his opinions regarding them. As for O’Malley, the surging bantamweight tasted a Russian dish called "Herring Under a Fur Coat." The dish consisted of egg, shredded potatoes, pickled herring, carrots, roasted beets, and mayonnaise.

'Sugar' subsequently asserted that he wasn’t thrilled to have the dish, adding that it “tastes like something Russians would eat.” Additionally, he claimed that he wouldn’t pick it over a cheeseburger and that he didn’t even feel like swallowing it.

In the latest edition of The BrOMalley Show, Sean O’Malley and his brother Daniel O’Malley discussed the former’s appearance on the food show. ‘Sugar’ took his apparent dislike for the Russian dish as an opportunity to jibe at his next UFC opponent, Russia’s Petr Yan. O’Malley stated:

“Yeah, and that was this Russian food, dude. I’m like, ‘No wonder these Russians are always mad.’ It was horrible. No bueno.”

Additionally, Daniel O’Malley chimed in and suggested that the Russian people eat as though they’re “pi**ed off at the food.” Sean O’Malley responded by feigning a Russian accent and mimicking the stereotypical Russian lumberjack/woodcutter. The American fighter said:

“I would be [pi**ed off]. ‘Okay, why do I have to eat this? Uh. I want to cut trees.’”

Watch O’Malley discuss the topic at 13:53 in the video below:

Dana White on why Sean O’Malley vs. Petr Yan makes sense from a UFC matchmaking perspective

No. 13-ranked Sean O’Malley is scheduled to fight the No. 1-ranked bantamweight and former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 on October 22.

Certain sections of the MMA community have criticized the matchmaking logic behind the O’Malley-Yan fight, as they believe it's too big of a step-up in competition for ‘Sugar’.

Speaking to Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Iole earlier this year, Dana White justified the UFC’s matchmaking process behind the same. Lambasting critics who believe they’d have done a better job at matchmaking, he opined that it's indeed the right time for O'Malley to face top-tier opposition. White said:

“When you think about it, if you think about O'Malley, O'Malley is 27-years-old. O'Malley's been fighting for a long time... This kid is in his prime right now. This is the time. This October, only a couple months away, he'll be 28. So, who's saying he's not ready? We're gonna find out."

Watch White’s assessment below:

