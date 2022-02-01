Sean O'Malley reacts to Jake Paul's Dana White diss track - "He was talking a lot of s**t"

Sean O'Malley recently discussed Jake Paul's diss track aimed at Dana White.

'The Problem Child' has previously chastised White for not adequately compensating UFC athletes and for failing to include health insurance in fighter contracts. This was the main subject of Paul's diss track.

O'Malley, in a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow, praised the track for being catchy. 'Suga' also talked about how 'The Problem Child' targeted a lot of fighters in his music video.

The UFC bantamweight prospect said:

"He was talking a lot of shit. It was a good little beat."

Watch O'Malley discuss Jake Paul's diss track below:

On the diss track, Jake Paul took shots at UFC fighters Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

Most notably, Paul slammed McGregor, calling him a "rich little weirdo." The YouTuber-turned-boxer is also seen choking out the Dana White stand-in inside a cage during the closing stages of the video.

Check out Jake Paul's music video below:

Sean O'Malley opens up about why he is hesitant to talk about fighter pay

In a recent interview with Jeff FM and Mike Majlak, Sean O'Malley stated that he has to exercise caution while publicly discussing fighter pay in the UFC.

'Suga' went on to express his admiration for the UFC and said that he is content with the organization. O'Malley added that the promotion has given him a platform that has allowed him to make more money from other endeavours.

He said:

"Yeah, I gotta be careful. I love the UFC and they f*****g own me dude. I've learned my lesson because I talked about it a couple of years back saying, 'You talk about fighter pay'. I'm happy with the UFC, the reason I'm able to make money on all those other avenues is because the platform UFC has given me. I got two more fights on my contract."

Watch O'Malley give his thoughts on the UFC below:

The 27-year-old fighter recently defeated Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 via a first-round TKO. O'Malley's win was his third in a row by KO/TKO in the octagon, and his fifth overall in the UFC. In 2021, 'Suga' boosted his professional record to 15-1 by winning all three of his bouts.

