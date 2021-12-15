"What a dork" - Sean O'Malley reacts to Sean Strickland getting hilariously submitted at Submission Underground

Sean O'Malley had a hilarious reaction after seeing Sean Strickland get submitted by Andy Varela at Submission Underground 29.

'Sugar' was clearly amused that 'Tarzan' allowed himself to be put in the bizarre predicament that led to him tapping out to a rear-naked choke.

During an episode of the TimboSugarShow, the No.13-ranked bantamweight contender and co-host Tim Welch laughed as they joked about the middleweight's unfortunate demise.

"No, *laughs* Does he tap? Oh my gosh, what a dork… that's just called karma dude. See the thing is, Sean... I want to say he seems like a nice guy, but he also looks like he wants to murder someone."

Watch the full episode below:

Sean O'Malley is not the only combat sports personality who ridiculed Strickland after the hilarious defeat. Chael Sonnen reacted to the result while on commentary for the match.

‘The American Gangster’ called ‘Tarzan’ a fool after Andy Varela capitalized on Strickland's decision to turn his back by sinking in a choke.

Sean Strickland has never been submitted in the UFC

Despite his recent loss at Submission Underground 29, Sean Strickland has never tapped out in the octagon. 'Tarzan' has only been beaten three times in the UFC, with only one of those losses coming by way of a finish.

At UFC 224, the then-welterweight fought Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and was knocked out by a spinning wheel kick. That loss marked the only time Sean Strickland has been beaten inside the distance in his MMA career.

‘Tarzan’ also crossed paths with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 210. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ applied intense pressure on Strickland, taking him down and landing big shots in all three rounds. Usman secured a comfortable victory on the scorecards.

Despite his three setbacks in the UFC, Sean Strickland is on a five-fight win streak, with his most recent victory coming against Uriah Hall via unanimous decision.

Strickland has not been in the octagon since his fight with Hall. He missed out on a bout against Luke Rockhold at UFC 268 after the former middleweight champ withdrew due to injury.

Also Read Article Continues below

The No.7-ranked middleweight is expected to headline the UFC event on February 5, 2022, against fellow contender Jack Hermansson.

Edited by Harvey Leonard