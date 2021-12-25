"I felt like I was floating" - Sean O'Malley recalls smoking marijuana with Snoop Dogg 

Sean O'Malley recently recalled his experience of smoking marijuana with legendary American rapper Snoop Dogg. It happened after his KO win against Alfred Khashakyan on Dana White's Contender Series.

During an appearance on the Full Send podcast, 'Sugar' said:

"Dude, that was the craziest. That was the night I got into UFC, I got signed into UFC. One of the sweetest knockout, just got started with the UFC, so I was high as fu*k in life in general and then I'm smoking in Snoop's trailer... like the whole night... that seemed like I was on a movie. It was such a trip... I walked out of the trailer and people were like taking pictures and I was floating. I felt like I was floating."

Sean O'Malley wowed the crowd with a flashy striking display that culminated in a first-round knockout win over Alfred Khashakyan.

The victory was impressive enough to catch the attention of UFC president Dana White. O'Malley, who was 22 at the time and had an unblemished 8-0 record, was the only fighter to leave the July 18, 2017 event with a UFC contract and some serious hype behind him.

Sean O'Malley on Conor McGregor's influence on him

Sean O'Malley revealed to the media at the UFC 264 media day that Conor McGregor inspires him and has taught him a lot.

Speaking of McGregor, 'Sugar' said:

"I definitely have taken bits and pieces and learned from him, which is the smart thing to do. Learn from someone who is that successful and doing that well. But yeah he’s definitely inspired me a ton. The way he carries himself. The way he handles pressure. The way he goes into these big fights. I’ve learned a lot from him."

He did, however, claim that he was not imitating the Irishman. He explained that he was not attempting to emulate Conor McGregor, but rather to learn from one of the sport's most successful fighters.

