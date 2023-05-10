While Sean O'Malley is undoubtedly among the UFC's biggest stars today, the Montana native wasn't always a fan of MMA. The No.2-ranked bantamweight recently opened up about his dislike for fighting as a young boy and how he once yelled at his father for watching UFC bouts on TV.

Despite hating the sport as a child, O'Malley has established himself as a force to be reckoned with. The 28-year-old proved many pundits wrong when he secured a highly controversial split-decision victory over Petr Yan at UFC 280.

Now undefeated in his last five outings, 'Suga' is set to challenge bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling for the title in his next fight.

On a recent episode of Andrew Schulz's Flagrant podcast, Sean O'Malley recalled despising the UFC and shouting at his dad for watching old fight tapes. He said:

"I remember being 10,11 or 12, something around that age group, my dad was watching fighting, and I thought that was f***ed up. My mom hated it too... I was like, 'Mom, dad's watching fighting again.' My mom's yelling at my dad to change it... I was like, I don't understand how they can kick each other in the ribs and punch each other in the face... I just didn't get it as a sport."

Catch Sean O'Malley's comments below (31:05):

Sean O'Malley next fight: 'Suga' predicts an easy win against Gervonta Davis in an MMA fight

During the same podcast episode, Sean O'Malley discussed a potential fight against mercurial pugilist Gervonta Davis and claimed that if they fought in the cage, 'Suga' would dismantle 'Tank' very quickly.

Gervonta Davis recently fought Ryan Garcia in an exciting battle that ended with Davis emerging victorious courtesy of a seventh-round body shot that stopped 'KingRy' in his tracks. Soon after, O'Malley iterated his desire to face either of the two high-profile pugilists in the boxing ring in the next five or six years.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Sean O'Malley sees himself fighting some of boxing's biggest stars in the future Sean O'Malley sees himself fighting some of boxing's biggest stars in the future 🔮 https://t.co/XygdTcXf6B

While Sean O'Malley believes he can beat Davis in the boxing ring, he is certain of a swift and dominant victory against the boxer if they ever meet in an MMA cage.

Speaking on the Flagrant podcast, 'Sugar dismissed the notion of Gervonta Davis having any chance against him in an MMA fight. When asked if he'd stick to leg kicks if that fight ever materialized, O'Malley said:

"It doesn't matter, add any element in there and it's over fast. Jiu-jitsu, wrestling, or kicks... One of my most dangerous weapons are my legs, my kicks. There's no way he could even hit me if we were kicking."

