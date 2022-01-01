"I'm like 'I'm gonna be bigger than Conor'" - Sean O'Malley on when he predicted he would be a bigger draw than Conor McGregor

Sean O'Malley is one of the fastest rising stars in the UFC and possesses immense potential to be the next big thing in MMA. Known for his unorthodox fighting style and larger-than-life personality, the bantamweight fighter continues to gain momentum with every passing fight.

The dynamic 27-year-old has long aspired to be the face of the company. Speaking on his podcast, Sean O'Malley recalled his days on Dana White's Contender Series where he predicted that he would become a bigger draw than Irish megastar Conor McGregor. Here's what 'Sugar' said:

"I'm not the biggest draw yet. I'm not the biggest pay-per-view yet. I've never even headlined a pay-per-view. But I bet whoever is at the UFC looking at numbers and potential, they look at me and they know, big daddy. I said it, I remember on the Contender Series, I'm like, 'I'm gonna be bigger than Conor' and everyone is like 'okay'. I remember I truly believed it and meant it when I said those words and now I'm f**king undefeated and just vibing out, you know?"

Watch Sean O'Malley talk about the time he predicted he'd become a bigger draw than McGregor below:

Sean O'Malley believes he is the biggest star in UFC today

Sean O'Malley recently entered the UFC’s bantamweight rankings after an impressive win over Raulian Paiva in the first round of their bout at UFC 269. 'Sugar' also collected his third consecutive knockout in the UFC with a victory over the Brazilian.

The No.12-ranked Sean O'Malley still has a long road ahead of him, but he realizes his true potential as a fighter. He also believes he is already a bigger star in the promotion than most of his fellow fighters. Here's what the bantamweight fighter said in an earlier episode of his podcast:

"I feel like there are not very many bigger fighters than me right now. Realistically, say what you want but who's a bigger draw than me right now? I could do a pay-per-view right now with the right opponent. 100 percent. Not with like some of these dorks that are calling me out. You gotta have a good dance partner."

Watch Sean O'Malley talk about being the biggest star in the UFC below:

