"Yanez has sick boxing" - Sean O'Malley responds to Adrian Yanez's callout

Sean O'Malley has responded to Adrian Yanez's post-fight callout. Yanez scored a statement-making knockout against Tony Kelley in the first round at UFC Austin. The Texas native used his mic time to call out 'Sugar'.

Yanez is now 5-0 in the UFC with four KO/TKOs. Meanwhile, O'Malley is 7-1 in the UFC with five KO/TKOs. 'Sugar' finds himself fighting a ranked opponent next and is looking to move closer to title contention with a win. But while O'Malley could ascend into the top 10 next time out, Yanez isn't far behind him.

During an episode of the TimboSugarShow, O'Malley responded to Yanez calling him out by saying:

"Adrian Yanez has sick boxing... He's fun as f**k to watch, has a bunch of good finishes. Called me out after the fight. That's a fight that definitely will happen in the future. That's a sick f***ing fight."

Before considering his next fight, O'Malley needs to beat Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276. Munhoz is ranked No.10, so with a win at UFC 276, 'Sugar' will likely be ranked in the top 10 and won't want to fight anyone lower than him on the ladder, which Yanez already is at No.15.

However, given that O'Malley called Yanez out after his last win against Raulian Paiva, it's clear that both sides are interested in the fight. With that said, perhaps 'Sugar' will forego any rankings reservations to help make the fight happen.

Watch Sean O'Malley discuss Adrian Yanez below:

O'Malley and Yanez are two of the most exciting prospects in the UFC. Both fighters are dynamic strikers who rarely grapple in the octagon. With both of their fanbases continuing to grow, it's only a matter of time until they find themselves matched up.

Sean O'Malley details plan for next two fights

Although Sean O'Malley has an upcoming fight, he still has minor plans for the future. At 27 years old, 'Sugar' has done a phenomenal job of marketing himself and is extremely confident in his abilities. With that in mind, it's no surprise that he sees himself beating Munhoz with ease.

During the same episode, O'Malley had this to say about his future:

"I'm gonna beat Pedro, and then I'm gonna fight someone in the top... probably seven."

The bantamweight top seven consists of Rob Font, Merab Dvalishvili, Marlon Vera, Cory Sandhagen, Jose Aldo, T.J. Dillashaw, and Petr Yan.

A rematch with Vera if he loses to Dominick Cruz or a clash with Font would appear to make the most sense for O'Malley. With that said, 'Sugar' can't overlook Munhoz, who is a dangerous veteran with nasty leg kicks.

ESPN MMA @espnmma UFC is working on a bantamweight fight between Pedro Munhoz and Sean O'Malley, sources told @bokamotoESPN UFC is working on a bantamweight fight between Pedro Munhoz and Sean O'Malley, sources told @bokamotoESPN. https://t.co/zZqfFhhd7G

