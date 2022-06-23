"Undefeated" - Sean O'Malley responds to fan who asks for his MMA record

Sean O'Malley claims to be undefeated so far in his MMA career.

In a recent vlog uploaded to his YouTube channel, UFC bantamweight star Sean O'Malley was seen taking part in the ceremonial first pitch of the baseball match between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Minnesota Twins last Friday.

While on the field, 'Sugar' also interacted with his fans and gave away autographs. During one such interaction with a fan, the bantamweight contender was asked about his professional MMA record in the UFC so far.

In response, O'Malley confidently stated:

"Undefeated."

In the vlog, the American fighter also shared updates regarding preparations for his upcoming fight at UFC 276.

You can check out the entire vlog episode in the video below:

After a spectacular knockout win over Alfred Khashakyan in Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series, O'Malley joined the UFC in 2017. He currently has a 7-1 record in the promotion, the only loss coming at the hands of Marlon Vera at UFC 252 in 2020.

O'Malley, who is currently on a 3 fight win streak, will go up against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 which is scheduled for July 2, 2022.

Pedro, who is currently on a two-fight losing streak, will do everything in his power to get back on track and increase his win total to 20.

Sean O'Malley responds to Adrian Yanez's call-out

On a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow, O'Malley praised Yanez for his performance against Tony Kelley at the recently concluded UFC Austin event. He also appreciated Yanez's boxing skills.

Soon after his victory over Kelley, the No.15-ranked bantamweight called out 'Sugar.' In response to the callout, O'Malley stated that he is optimistic about the matchup, but believes Yanez will have to face a few more opponents before facing him.

He said:

"I'm gonna beat Pedro and then I'm gonna fight someone in the top seven. ... I don't think [fighting Yanez next] is realistic. He just beat Tony Kelley. Come on. Petr Yan's not booked yet, that could be a potential fight. Rob Font's up there, I know he's probably wanting to get something booked soon. I hate talking about it because I got to go out there and deal with Pedro, but there's some sweet options for sure."

You can check out Sean O'Malley talking about Adrian Yanez in the video below:

