"Some of them just don't go down" - Sean O'Malley reveals which ethnicity is the hardest  to knock out

Sean O'Malley has just revealed which ethnicity he believes is the hardest to knock out.

A sport so fast paced and brutal as MMA requires a great deal of fortutude and it's common to see fighters quit when the going gets tough. But there are also those who refuse to go down, despite how battered their bodies get or the punishment they endure.

While there are many tough fighters with that kind of heart and determination, Sean O'Malley believes that Mexicans are simply the toughest fighters that he has trained and sparred with. During a recent on This Past Weekend with Theo Von, 'Sugar' detailed his experience with Mexican fighters and revealed that some of them just do not quit. Here's what the 27-year-old said:

"I have fought and sparred a lot of Mexicans. Some of them just don't go down."

O'Malley added:

"Some people, specifically, I think are so stupid that they can't get knocked out. I think some smart people, the brain says, 'okay that's enough, let's shut up.' Some people are so dumb and like, 'let's keep going.'"

Catch Sean O'Malley's full conversation with Theo Von in the video below:

Sean O'Malley on if Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno can knock each other out

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno have been involved in highly competitive bouts on three separate occasions, but none of those battles have ended with a TKO.

During his conversation with Theo Von, Sean O'Malley opened up on whether Figueiredo and Moreno could score a TKO win over the other, should they meet for a fourth time in the octagon. Here's what 'Sugar' said:

"I think they both have the potential. They're both so equally matched that it's hard to set up that perfect shot. A lot of knockouts come from someone being so fatigued but they're so evenly matched that it's like one doesn't really completely fatigue. But yeah, there's definitely possibility to knock each other out."

The original fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno saw both flyweights fight to a majority draw. In the rematch, 'The Assassin Baby' dethroned Figueiredo with a submission finish. The third and most recent outing saw 'Deus Da Guerra' edge past his rival to reclaim the flyweight crown.

While it seems likely that the two fighters will meet a fourth time in the octagon, the champion appears more interested in a fresh challenge in Kai Kara-France. After Kara-France's latest upset win over No. 2 ranked Askar Askarov, Figueiredo called for a title fight against the New Zealander.

Deiveson @Daico_Deiveson Vs let’s make it happen Congratulations you dirty kiwi @kaikarafrance you just punched your ticket with the God of War. @theassassinbaby you just took the back seat. You are 0- 2 against @Pantojamma if you could beat him I’ll give you the next title shot.Vslet’s make it happen @danawhite Congratulations you dirty kiwi @kaikarafrance you just punched your ticket with the God of War. @theassassinbaby you just took the back seat. You are 0- 2 against @Pantojamma if you could beat him I’ll give you the next title shot. 🇧🇷 Vs🇦🇺 let’s make it happen @danawhite https://t.co/mysuGl9Wsa

