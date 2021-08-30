Sean O'Malley reveals his knuckles are still sore from punching Kris Moutinho in the head

Sean O'Malley is coming off a spectacular third-round TKO win over Kris Moutinho, whom he beat at the star-studded UFC 264 event in July 2021.

The bantamweight matchup witnessed Sean O’Malley dominating the striking exchanges, whereas Moutinho kept coming forward despite being tagged with hard strikes. ‘Suga’ has now claimed that his hands still haven’t recovered from punching Moutinho’s head.

Speaking to The Schmo, Sean O'Malley revealed that his knuckles are still hurting from the fight. O'Malley noted that he and his coach Tim Welch were teaching something related to punching at a recent seminar. Suga added that during the seminar, he felt his knuckles hurt while punching. Sean O'Malley stated:

“I did a seminar today. And Tim and I were teaching something where we punched his hand, his open hand. And my knuckle is just still hurting from that dude’s head. He’s fighting before me, and I beat him up. How does that work?”

The Schmo confirmed that Sean O'Malley was indeed talking about Kris Moutinho. O’Malley then added:

“My knuckles still hurt from his f**king head.”

The UFC 264 matchup between Sean O'Malley and Kris Moutinho earned them significant praise. O'Malley was lauded for his brilliant striking skills – both in the defensive and offensive realms. On the other hand, Moutinho was hailed for his resilience and fighting spirit.

As per UFC Stats, Sean O'Malley landed 230 of 318 significant strikes, whereas Kris Moutinho landed 70 of 218 significant strikes.

Sean O'Malley is looking to return to the octagon in December

Earlier this year, the MMA rumor mill speculated that Sean O'Malley could fight the legendary Frankie Edgar at UFC 268 on November 6th, 2021.

However, Sean O'Malley indicated that he wouldn’t want to fight in New York due to the high taxes in the region. Edgar was subsequently booked to face Marlon Vera at UFC 268, which will take place at MSG in New York.

O'Malley has emphasized that he’d like to fight in Las Vegas in December of this year, irrespective of who his opponent is.

Kris Moutinho’s next fight will be a bantamweight bout against Aaron Phillips at UFC Fight Night 196 on October 23rd, 2021.

