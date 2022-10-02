Sean O'Malley reveals to Logan Paul the real reason he started fighting

In a conversation with Logan Paul back in September 2021, 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley notably revealed why he started fighting.

The 27-year-old O'Malley has now posted a video to his YouTube channel featuring a snippet of their conversation that took place on Paul's Impaulsive podcast.

Speaking to Paul on ImPaulSive, 'Sugar' suggested that the primary reason behind him setting out on his journey as a professional combat sports athlete was to attract women. Paul, a 27-year-old professional wrestler and boxer, opined that O'Malley doesn't look like a stereotypical fighter. 'The Maverick' stated:

"Like, I don't know if anyone looks at you like, 'That guy kicks a**.' No, they don't. They say, 'That guy raps, and he probably s**ks.' That's accurate."

Logan Paul proceeded to point out that Sean O'Malley had told him why he took up fighting as a career. Paul said:

"You told me that you got into fighting, quote, unquote, 'to pick up chicks.'"

O'Malley agreed with the sentiment:

"Dude, hundred percent."

Watch O'Malley and Paul address the topic in the video below:

In June of this year, Logan Paul signed a multi-event deal with professional wrestling-based sports-entertainment organization WWE. Besides performing in WWE, the YouTube megastar has also hinted at a potential return to the boxing ring later this year.

Meanwhile, the No. 12-ranked UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley is all set to compete against the No. 1-ranked Petr Yan in a highly-anticipated MMA bout at UFC 280 on October 22nd. It's believed that a win over former UFC bantamweight champion Yan could earn O'Malley a shot at the UFC bantamweight title.

'Sugar' Sean O'Malley reveals the first UFC fight that he enjoyed watching

UFC fan-favorite Sean O'Malley has been quite vocal about the fact that he initially wasn't drawn to the sport of MMA. Moreover, 'Sugar' has consistently credited UFC icon Conor McGregor and his incredible success story for motivating him to become a UFC star himself.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Conor McGregor fought Max Holloway 8 years ago today.



Since then, McGregor became UFC's first-ever double champ and headlined 8 of the top 10 UFC PPVs of all time, according to reports.



Holloway reeled off a record 14 straight featherweight wins, including three title defenses. Conor McGregor fought Max Holloway 8 years ago today.Since then, McGregor became UFC's first-ever double champ and headlined 8 of the top 10 UFC PPVs of all time, according to reports.Holloway reeled off a record 14 straight featherweight wins, including three title defenses. https://t.co/5MarssotWt

In an edition of The Timbo Sugar Show podcast earlier this year, Sean O'Malley recalled the first UFC fight he truly enjoyed. Apparently, the said fight featured Conor McGregor. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, 'Sugar' revealed that he loved McGregor's fight against Max Holloway in 2013. Revisiting the Irishman's unanimous decision win against Holloway, O'Malley said:

"Conor [McGregor] vs. Max [Holloway]... That's the first fight when I moved down to Arizona, and we were staying at Tim's [Welch] girlfriend's house. I remember his style, and I was like, what the f**k, that's different. He looked like a karate, f***ing moving around weird. That's funny you asked me that, and that's the memory that came up."

Watch O'Malley discuss the topic in the video below:

