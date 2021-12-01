Sean O'Malley reveals how many fights are left on his UFC contract

Sean O'Malley has revealed that he currently has three fights left on his UFC contract and hinted that one of those fights could be against Adrian Yanez. Up next, 'Sugar' is scheduled to take on Raulian Paiva at the upcoming UFC 269 pay-per-view later this month.

Ahead of the fight, O'Malley spoke to Helen Yee about the number of fights remaining on his contract and the potential opponents down the line. One name that might pique people's interest is that of the current interim UFC bantamweight champion, Petr Yan.

Sean O'Malley said he'd definitely love to fight 'No Mercy' in the future and also believes they could share the octagon in a title clash. However, O'Malley didn't reveal a potential timeline he had in mind for a title fight.

"I got this fight, I got Adrian Yanez and I got one more fight in my contract. You know I think we'll just see how it plays out. I think me and Petr will fight one day in the UFC, massive pay-per-view, probably for the belt. I can't put an exact date on it but that fight's going to happen," Sean O'Malley said.

Raulian Paiva joins a long list of unranked opponents for Sean O'Malley

John Hyon Ko @JHKMMA Sean O'Malley knows his worth. He wants more money to fight the more dangerous, higher-ranked guys. That is a business move and a smart one. There is no rush for that man. Sean O'Malley knows his worth. He wants more money to fight the more dangerous, higher-ranked guys. That is a business move and a smart one. There is no rush for that man.

Sean O'Malley has a 14-1 professional MMA record with the solitary loss in his career coming via first-round TKO against Marlon Vera. Despite such an impressive record, 'Sugar' is yet to break into the top-15 of the bantamweight division. That's mainly due to the fact that he hasn't fought a ranked contender yet.

Even his upcoming opponent Raulian Paiva is currently unranked in the division. O'Malley has previously stated that he'd fight ranked contenders but only upon being offered an improved contract by the UFC. O'Malley revealed that he'd get paid the same amount to fight ranked contenders as he does to fight unranked ones and therefore doesn't consider it worth the risk.

MMA On Point @OnPointMMA



Source, No Jumper: Sean O'Malley isn't afraid to fight ranked opponents, but for now, if the pay is the same, he'll take the fights where he thinks he can put on a show.Source, No Jumper: youtube.com/watch?v=wDr20V… Sean O'Malley isn't afraid to fight ranked opponents, but for now, if the pay is the same, he'll take the fights where he thinks he can put on a show. Source, No Jumper: youtube.com/watch?v=wDr20V… https://t.co/2IcCoIMG9b

