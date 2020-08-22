The UFC 252 co-main event featuring Sean O'Malley didn't exactly turn out the way 'Sugar' was hoping for it to be, as the rising Bantamweight star got finished-off in the first round of his fight against Marlon Vera.

In the lead-up to the conclusion, Sean O'Malley had tweaked his foot and had to be carried out on a stretcher after the fight. One man who certainly wasn't impressed with O'Malley was former UFC welterweight Ben Askren.

While discussing Sean O'Malley's loss, 'Funky' opened up on the former's inability to walk out on his own after tweaking his foot, even adding that Sean O'Malley needs to "grow up" after getting his "a** kicked".

Ben Askren's comments have now caught the attention of the man himself, as Sean O'Malley ripped the welterweight veteran on a recent edition of The Timbo and Sugar Show podcast.

Sean O'Malley rips Ben Askren for his UFC 252 comments

During the recent edition of The Timbo and Sugar Show podcast, Sean O'Malley finally responded to Ben Askren's recent comments against him. 'Sugar' called the former UFC welterweight "slow" and also questioned Askren's smartness. (H/T: MMA Mania)

“I thought Ben Askren was smart. I didn’t know he was slow. You have an opportunity, you (expletive) your foot up. I had an opportunity. Your foot’s (expletive) up, and you have to walk here to there. Or they said, ‘Here, we’ll push you on a little thing with wheels so you don’t have to walk on your (expletive) up foot, make it worse.’ I’m like, ‘God, big Ben – I thought you were smarter. I didn’t know you were stupid.’ It’s just stupid. If you ask the smartest person in the world, you smash their foot and you say, ‘Do you want to walk over there or do you want to be carted?,’ they would take the cart.”- said Sean O'Malley on “The Timbo and Sugar Show” podcast.

As things stand, we still do not know when Sean O'Malley could be returning to action, however, his foot injury isn't as serious as it initially seemed.