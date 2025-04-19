Sean O'Malley's coach believes he knows who Israel Adesanya wants to fight next, reveals Georges St-Pierre's advice to former champ 

Sean O'Malley's coach, Tim Welch, recently shared his insight on Israel Adesanya's next fight after he was seen training with 'The Last Stylebender'.

After he failed to reclaim the middleweight title against Dricus du Plessis last year, Adesanya suffered his third defeat in a row against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia earlier this year. Having recently trained with the Nigerian-born Kiwi, Welch weighed in on the former 185-pound champion's future.

O'Malley's coach has claimed that Adesanya is eyeing a rematch against Sean Strickland for his next outing. Strickland pulled off a massive upset back in 2023 when he took the belt off 'The Last Stylebender' in dominant fashion in Sydney, Australia.

On his YouTube channel, Welch said:

"Another thing with Izzy, he was saying, he's kind of enjoying his life. Before, he was just like taking all these back-to-back fights. If you look at some of the old pay-per-views, every other pay-per-view, he was the headliner of. He's taking some break and it seems like he's just in a really good head space. It seemed like he was wanting that Strickland fight back."

Sharing what UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre told Adesanya, the MMA coach added:

"He said GSP [Georges St-Pierre] gave him some good advice and just said, 'Don't just take these fights. Make sure you're hungry to take a fight. Especially when you're at this level, and you have a lot of money. Make sure you're hungry and you want to do it.'"

Check out Tim Welch's comments below (8:45):

Israel Adesanya congratulates Paddy Pimblett backstage after UFC 314 win

Paddy Pimblett defeated Michael Chandler at UFC 314 to break into the lightweight top 10. Ever since his UFC debut, the Englishman has been maligned for his striking defense and dismissed as a potential threat to the title. However, with his dominant TKO victory over Chandler, the consensus around the former Cage Warriors champion has shifted in a positive direction.

After his win, Pimblett crossed paths with Israel Adesanya backstage, who claimed he would never doubt his abilities again. Upon meeting 'The Baddy', 'The Last Stylebender' said:

"Congrats. I am going to stop counting you out. Such a bada** bro. Have a good night, man."

Check out their interaction below:

