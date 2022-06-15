"He got lucky" - Sean O'Malley says 'Chito' Vera "didn't do s**t" in their fight

Sean O'Malley recently opened up about why he took issue with commentators calling upon his opponents to follow the blueprint laid down by Marlon Vera to defeat him inside the octagon. The 27-year-old asserted that luck played a major role in Vera earning the win against him.

While in conversation with Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark on the latest edition of The DC & RC Show, O'Malley offered fans some insight into how 'Chito' outperformed him at UFC 252.

The duo locked horns in the co-main event at the UFC Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada. Vera managed to overcome the challenge presented by O'Malley by recording a first-round finish.

The loss marked the only setback of Sean O'Malley's career so far. He declared that Vera was lucky and struck a sensitive nerve during their fight. O'Malley subsequently called upon Daniel Cormier to rewatch the fight and offer his take on the same:

"You know, Chito didn't do s**t. He got lucky, kicked my nerve. You go, have you ever watched that back Daniel Cormier? Have you ever watched that fight more than the first time live? Will you do me a favor and go watch that fight and tell me I didn't whoop his ass?"

Sean O'Malley on his plans for the future in the UFC

During the same interaction with Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark, Sean O'Malley opened up about his long-term goals in the promotion. The Montana native declared he aims to be a massive draw for the UFC, earning at least a million dollars per fight.

O'Malley offered fans some insight into his recent contract negotiation interaction with the Senior Vice President of Talent Relations in the UFC, Sean Shelby. He also opened up about his experience of re-signing with the promotion.

Here's what Sean O'Malley had to say:

"I actually recently sat down with UFC, re-signed with them and, you know, I had a great conversation with Sean Shelby. I go in there and I say, 'Hey, I want to make a certain, I want to make this amount of money, how do I do that? What do I need to do as a business partner to the UFC to end up making the amount of money I want to make?' For me, I want to make, you know, I want to get to a point where I'm making a million dollars a fight."

Watch Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark's full interaction below:

