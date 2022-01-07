"He knows that I'm undefeated" - Sean O'Malley says 'Chito' Vera's charity criticism was a 'bitter' projection of his 'unfair' win

Sean O'Malley has hit back at Marlon Vera after 'Chito' criticized a video of 'Sugar' handing out money to strangers. The rising bantamweight star believes he is still undefeated in MMA despite losing to Vera in August 2020.

Speaking with Michael Bisping, Sean O'Malley downplayed the lone professional loss of his MMA career. He also suggested that Vera's charity criticism was only a bitter projection of his unfair win at UFC 252.

"I went to Walmart and handed out a couple thousand dollars and I posted it on YouTube. I was walking around Walmart handing 100 dollar bills out to people. And Chito said, 'You don't need to record stuff like that, you piece of sh*t.' So, I don't know if that kind of shows me that he's bitter about that. He knows that wasn't a win. He knows that I'm undefeated still. That wasn't a fair win and that kind of just proves to me that he's kind of thinking like that, too."

Sean O'Malley went toe-to-toe with Marlon Vera at UFC 252. While the fight between the pair was an exhilarating affair, things went south for 'Sugar' after a kick connected with his peroneal nerve.

After O'Malley effectively lost control of his foot, Vera capitalized on the opportunity and finished the fight via TKO.

Sean O'Malley believes a fight with Cody Garbrandt would do more damage than good

After being called out by Cody Garbrandt for a bantamweight bout, Sean O’Malley has issued his response.

While a clash between the two entertaining strikers would be an intriguing one, 'Sugar' believes it isn't the right time to accept a matchup with the former bantamweight champion.

During his conversation with Michael Bisping, the 27-year-old explained why a fight with Garbrandt wouldn't be good for his career.

"It's just tough. You know, I go out there and beat him, I do not see it doing much for me right now. I go out there and beat Cody, he's 1-6 or something in the last seven. I think he has won one fight since 2017. I go out there and beat him, it's like [it] doesn't really do what it would have three of four five years ago. I go out there and lose to Cody, who's 1-7 and got knocked out, that does a lot of negative damage towards me. So, I just don't think that's realistically the next fight."

You can watch Sean O'Malley's interview with Michael Bisping in the video below:

