Sean O'Malley shares bold prediction for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match: "Crazy that I'm even saying that out loud"

Sean O'Malley has shared his prediction for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout. 'Sugar' expects the former Disney star to put away the boxing icon.

Paul vs. Tyson was first announced back in March and was originally set to take place on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The bout was also set to be livestreamed on Netflix for all subscribers, marking the platform's first-ever hosting of a live combat sports event.

The bout has since been pushed back to November 15, however, after Tyson suffered from a flare-up of stomach ulcers while on a flight. 'The Problem Child' will instead face Mike Perry on July 20 before facing 'Iron Mike', with their bout available on DAZN PPV.

Ahead of Paul's newly announced fight date to face Tyson, O'Malley opted to cast his prediction for the fight.

O'Malley, who also recently became a business partner with Paul for a company named 'W,' appeared on the latest episode of his BS w/ Jake Paul podcast. During the episode, 'Sugar' shared his thoughts on the fight and couldn't believe he was predicting Paul to walk away victorious.

Speaking directly to 'The Problem Child', the UFC bantamweight champion said:

"I think you're gonna beat Mike Tyson and it's crazy I'm even saying that out loud right now... I believe in you. I see what you're doing. I see that you believe in yourself... I'm sure he's [Tyson] is gonna be in good shape but it's not his time right now. I believe you can put him away in the later rounds."

Catch Sean O'Malley's comments here (53:40):

Sean O'Malley shares his Mount Rushmore of UFC strikers

Sean O'Malley has turned some heads after he left out the likes of Conor McGregor and Alex Pereira from his list of the top five strikers in UFC history.

The Irishman is one of O'Malley's idols of combat sports, with 'Sugar' having regularly stated his admiration and respect for what McGregor has accomplished in the octagon. Despite his praise, however, it doesn't appear as though O'Malley ranks him amongst some of the best.

Speaking in the same episode of Jake Paul's podcast, the bantamweight champ was asked to name his top strikers in the organization. The 29-year-old then surprised fans by leaving out McGregor, as well as Alex Pereira, who is an accomplished kickboxer. He said:

"I'm up there, Max [Holloway] is really good. Me, Max, Ilia [Topuria], Adesanya."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments here (6:29):