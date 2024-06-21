Overlooking Conor McGregor and Alex Pereira, Sean O'Malley shares his Mount Rushmore of UFC strikers

Conor McGregor is one of Sean O'Malley's idols in combat sports, while Alex Pereira is among the greatest and most accomplished kickboxers to have ever crossed over into MMA. While talking about the best strikers to ever compete in the UFC, 'Sugar' shared his thoughts.

However, a key part of his Mount Rushmore of UFC strikers is that it was devoid of McGregor and Pereira. O'Malley answered the question during a recent sitdown on the BS w/ Jake Paul podcast and said:

"I'm up there, Max [Holloway] is really good. Me, Max, Ilia [Topuria], Adesanya."

Check out Sean O'Malley exclude Conor McGregor and Alex Pereira (6:29):

Trending

It is an interesting decision to exclude McGregor, who is known for having authored some of the most unforgettable striking moments in UFC history. He knocked out José Aldo in 13 seconds to capture featherweight gold at UFC 194, scoring the fastest knockout in title fight history.

'The Notorious' also picked Eddie Alvarez apart in effortless fashion to dethrone 'The Underground King' as lightweight champion at UFC 205, TKO'ing him within two rounds in a performance heralded as his finest-ever.

Meanwhile, Pereira is a former simultaneous two-division Glory Kickboxing champion: the first of its kind.

Pereira's striking skill is such that he has been able to conquer two divisions in the UFC as well. He reigned as a middleweight champion before his recent ascension to the light heavyweight throne, which he is set to defend at UFC 303 against former foe Jiří Procházka.

Sean O'Malley and Conor McGregor had something of a bustup as of late

While Sean O'Malley once expressed deep admiration for Conor McGregor, the two have hit something of a rough patch. Their relationship soured in the wake of the Irishman's criticism of 'Sugar's' past positive test for ostarine, which Ryan Garcia also tested positive for, drawing his ire in a since-deleted tweet.

Expand Tweet

McGregor challenged O'Malley to a sparring session, which 'Sugar' accepted. However, the bout never came to fruition, and the mini-feud seems to have died down. Since then, neither man has openly expressed friendly sentiments toward each other.