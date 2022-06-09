Conor McGregor's masterclass against Eddie Alvarez labeled 'The Matrix' by Brendan Schaub - "The smoothness, it's like butter"

Brendan Schaub directed words of high praise towards Conor McGregor while recalling his iconic win over Eddie Alvarez. In an edition of Fight Night Flashbacks on his Thiccc Boy YouTube channel, former UFC heavyweight Schaub and MMA analyst Robin Black discussed multiple topics.

Among these topics was McGregor’s ‘champion vs. champion’ superfight against Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016. McGregor, who was the then-UFC featherweight champion, moved up in weight to challenge then-UFC lightweight champion Alvarez at UFC 205.

Conor McGregor put on a striking masterclass and stopped Alvarez via second-round TKO. The win made ‘Notorious’ the first-ever simultaneous double-champion in UFC history, holding both the featherweight and lightweight belts.

Revisiting the fight, Black suggested that akin to McGregor’s 13-second KO win over Jose Aldo in their featherweight title matchup, McGregor was in the flow during the Alvarez fight too.

Schaub agreed and pointed out how smooth McGregor’s movement was in both fights. Watching back the Alvarez matchup, Schaub asserted:

“The smoothness, it’s like butter, dude.”

Black chimed in by emphasizing that while Conor McGregor knocked out Aldo and many other fighters with his famed left hand, McGregor utilized a double-left hand while backing up against Alvarez. Black added that ‘Notorious’ thereby upgraded his most dangerous weapon, the left hand, against Alvarez.

Schaub responded by comparing McGregor’s performance against Alvarez to the action scenes in the popular ‘Matrix’ movies. Schaub said: “It’s the matrix.”

Check out Schaub’s comments regarding the McGregor-Alvarez fight at the 28-minute mark in the video below:

Tony Ferguson jibes at Conor McGregor as a potential grudge match looms on the horizon

Conor McGregor is on a two-fight losing streak, whereas his longtime rival Tony Ferguson is on a four-fight losing streak. Both lightweight mainstays have lately indicated that they could move up to welterweight for their respective next fights.

Ferguson is expected to take some time off after his KO loss against Michael Chandler in May of this year. Meanwhile, McGregor is recovering from a leg injury he suffered last July and is likely to return later this year.

With neither UFC star having their next opponent finalized yet, Ferguson has been relentlessly lobbying for a fight against McGregor. ‘El Cucuy’ has consistently accused McGregor and the latter’s sports agency, Paradigm Sports Management, of trying to sabotage his career back when he (Ferguson) was managed by Paradigm.

Furthermore, tagging his current management, Vayner Sports, in a recent tweet, Ferguson appears to be continuing his pursuit of a fight against McGregor.

"Mcnugget Monday’s Commence. We’re not letting you off that easy kid -Champ -CSO- @vaynersports"

