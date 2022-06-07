Tony Ferguson puts Conor McGregor on high alert - We’re not letting you off that easy kid

Tony Ferguson is bringing back 'McNugget Mondays' to troll Conor McGregor.

The eccentric lightweight fighter started the trend of calling out McGregor on random Mondays back in 2018, although the frequency dipped severely halfway through 2021. Now 'El Cucuy' is apparently bringing the McNugget mockery back, and with a warning. He wrote:

"Mcnugget Monday’s Commence. We’re not letting you off that easy kid -Champ -CSO- @vaynersports"

Tony Ferguson and Conor McGregor have never had the best of relationships given the fact that they were top dogs in the UFC lightweight division. Things went even further south after Ferguson joined McGregor's sports agency Paradigm Sports Management for a short time. He left and recently claimed they didn't "live up to their fiduciary duties." That may be why he included his current management agency Vayner Sports in his latest tweet at McGregor.

Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT Been away from Twitter for a sec. Came back to see McNuggets is always trying to talk shit about me & my agents. Truth is I have had the same agent since I left Paradigm. Only agency change was the 1 that didn’t live up to their Fiduciary Duties. No excuses Just facts- Champ 🥇 Been away from Twitter for a sec. Came back to see McNuggets is always trying to talk shit about me & my agents. Truth is I have had the same agent since I left Paradigm. Only agency change was the 1 that didn’t live up to their Fiduciary Duties. No excuses Just facts- Champ 🥇 https://t.co/UVPuIexNhj

Ferguson is currently on a four fight losing skid, with his most recent coming via nasty front kick knockout to Michael Chandler. While 'El Cucuy' has been making the media rounds talking about a quick return to competition, UFC president Dana White said the promotion would likely wait a while before letting him back into the cage due to the severity of the KO.

Tony Ferguson is "going through some legal things" with Conor McGregor's Paradigm Sports Management

On a recent episode of Submission Radio, Tony Ferguson opened up about his short stint with Paradigm Sports Management. He said:

"There was a lot of underscored things that were going on between the UFC and Paradigm. They obviously had like a lot of insider information that they were sharing between each other. Even Dana said they f***ed me over, and, we're going to be going through some legal things, which is kind of crazy, and I can’t talk too much about it."

Ferguson seems to be implying that McGregor used his influence as a part of Paradigm to negatively affect Tony Ferguson's UFC career. He said:

"There’s a Miller-Ayala act, which says that an agent, an acting agent is not supposed to compete in the same sport as the person that you're representing. And I would ask my management all the time if he [Conor McGregor] was an owner of the company, and they kept straight out lying to me every single time. They lied to me a lot."

This isn't the first time Ferguson has brought up the Miller-Ayala act. He also discussed it during the lead-up to UFC 274. Now that we have more context it certainly explains why he no longer felt comfortable being managed by a company that has McGregor's interests as its first priority.

