"F*** no!" - Tony Ferguson responds to Dana White suggesting he should take a break from fighting

Dana White discussed Tony Ferguson's UFC future following his brutal knockout loss to Michael Chandler. The UFC president suggested that the 38-year-old should spend some time away from the competition. However, that's not how 'El Cucuy' sees it.

The former interim lightweight champion seems eager to make the necessary adjustments and get right back in the mix. Speaking to MMA Junkie, here's how Ferguson reacted to White's suggestion:

"F*** no! Check this out - If you have an investor, like a venture capitalist, do you think you're gonna sit there and let your businesses just sit there and float? Absolutely not! You're gonna sit there and you're gonna get back to work. You're gonna do the numbers and you're gonna make sure you make the good adjustments."

During the conversation, Ferguson stated that he will reach out to the UFC once he's ready for his next fight. 'El Cucuy' also added that he is a "company man" before reiterating his desire to spend a long time in the promotion.

Catch Tony Ferguson's full interaction with MMA Junkie in the video below:

Ferguson suffered his fourth consecutive UFC loss in his latest defeat to Michael Chandler at UFC 274.

Tony Ferguson on his next desired opponent

Tony Ferguson is recovering from his devastating knockout loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274 and it appears that he already has his next opponent in mind.

During the same interview, Ferguson revealed that if he gets his wish, his next opponent will be Dustin Poirier. However, the 38-year-old lightweight is also enticed by a potential celebrity boxing match against the Diaz brothers:

"I would love to be able to fight Dustin Poirier. Obviously, he likes to go stand up... stand up battle wouldn't be bad. Obviously, I want to box. Even a celebrity boxing match against Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz wouldn't be bad."

'El Cucuy' also expressed interest in a potential move up to the welterweight division, considering the drastic weight cut he has to go through to make 155lbs. This is particularly interesting considering Dustin Poirier has also previously expressed a desire to climb up to 170lbs.

Edited by Aziel Karthak