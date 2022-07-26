Watch: When Joe Rogan was left gobsmacked after Conor McGregor KO'd Jose Aldo in 13 seconds

Joe Rogan was left stunned and in utter disbelief after Conor McGregor's sensational knockout victory over Jose Aldo at UFC 194 back in December 2015.

In a clip from the UFC's YouTube channel released in July 2021, Rogan noted that while McGregor looked "extremely loose", Aldo appeared as though he was feeling the pressure in the moments before the blockbuster fight began.

The fight took place at a sold-out MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, with millions of fans watching worldwide as McGregor began on the front foot. After a kick to Aldo's leg, McGregor stepped back dodging an Aldo punch, before delivering a brutal left hand that sent him flat to the ground. McGregor landed two more punches before referee John McCarthy ended the bout. In the aftermath of the win, the entire arena was left stunned including Rogan, who is heard saying:

“Ohhhhhhhh. He’s slept him!. Ohhhhhhh!…..Unbelievable”.

The 13-second fight remains the fastest knockout in a title bout in UFC history, with McGregor being crowned the UFC's featherweight champion. A year later, he challenged Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title at UFC 205. McGregor stunned the world once again by becoming the first-ever double champion in UFC history with the win.

Watch the live reaction to Conor McGregor knocking out Jose Aldo at UFC 194 below:

Conor McGregor nearing UFC return after long-term injury

The Irishman was last seen inside the octagon in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Unfortunately, he lost the fight after suffering a broken lower left tibia, keeping him out of action for several months.

However, McGregor has kept fans updated on social media of his return status, with the aim of returning by the end of this year or early 2023. 'The Notorious' has also stated his intentions of challenging welterweight champion Kamaru Usman to fulfill his wish of becoming a three-division champion. He also went as far as calling Usman a "jab happy, sloppy, orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. "

Conor McGregor's return to the UFC will certainly be a delight for every fan around the world, as the 34-year old aims to return to winning ways after losing his last two fights inside the octagon.

