"I'm excited for that" - Sean O'Malley shares curiosity for Paddy Pimblett's next fight

During a recent episode of The BrO'Malley show, Sean O'Malley announced his excitement for Paddy Pimblett's rumored matchup with the dangerous Ottman Azaitar later this year.

'The Baddy' will be hoping to extend his winning run in the UFC to three following his back-to-back first-round finishes inside the octagon. While he has been impressive this far into his career with the promotion, the 27-year-old will be confronted with his toughest test to date when he faces the undefeated prospect.

Discussing the fight on his YouTube channel, Sean O'Malley considered Ottman Azaitar's chances and wondered why the Brit decided to accept a clash with someone so dangerous.

"I'm excited for that, I gotta go look at that Ottman guy and see. I mean, he's 13-0, dude's probably a prospect. I wonder if there's any beef there [with Paddy Pimblett], or if that's who the UFC offered him, or like how that went down."

'Sugar' later gave his suggestion on why he believes Pimblett vs. Azaitar could play into the Liverpudlian's hands when the pair meet at UFC London on July 23.

"He's 5'7". So I think Paddy liked that fight. I mean, taller guys like us, [we] like fighting short guys... Interesting matchup there."

If he continues to win in impressive fashion, the former Cage Warriors featherweight champion will soon position himself to face a top-15 fighter. However, Pimblett has already stated his uninterest in doing so until the UFC pays him more money.

Check out what O'Malley had to say about Paddy Pimblett and his upcoming fight in the video below.

What's next for Sean O'Malley?

Following the recent UFC schedule leak, Sean O'Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz was confirmed to be official, with the two bantamweights set to lock horns on the UFC's July 2 card.

This will be his first foray into the top 10 of his division, and although the 27-year-old has been calling for this matchup for some time, the experienced Brazilian should prove to be a real test in the 135ers young career.

Speaking on the news during a video with his brother, Sean O'Malley had this to say:

"I've known I'm fighting July 2nd for a while... I didn't necessarily know it was Pedro [Munhoz], I was kind of hoping it was, kind of thinking it was... Prelim Pedro's moving up... Bump him up to the main card, I believe."

