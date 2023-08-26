Sean O'Malley shares Dana White's in-cage reaction after 'Sugar' KO'd Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

Sean O'Malley has now revealed what Dana White said to him after he knocked out Aljamain Sterling in the main event of UFC 292 last weekend. At just 28 years old, 'Sugar' announced himself as the UFC's next superstar.

O'Malley has garnered an enormous fanbase through his unique personality and ability to perform under the lights. 'Sugar' was already regarded as one of the UFC's most popular fighters prior to winning the bantamweight title, but his highlight-reel finish over Sterling will boost his fame even more.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Sean O'Malley shared what Dana White told him inside the octagon after his KO victory over Aljamain Sterling. 'Sugar' said:

"It still feels kind of like a dream, that moment, Dana wrapping that belt around [my waist]. He said, 'Kid you have no idea how much money you're going to make.' And I said, 'Yes I do.' That's exactly what he said."

Sean O'Malley handed Aljamain Sterling his first defeat since being knocked out by Marlon Moraes at UFC Fight Night 123 in 2017.

In the space of just two years, O'Malley scaled the bantamweight top 15 rankings and defeated the most dominant champion in the division's history.

Sean O'Malley blasts Henry Cejudo for claiming he predicted the game plan of 'Sugar' at UFC 292

Sean O'Malley has now responded to Henry Cejudo's claim that he predicted the game plan 'Sugar' would employ against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292.

Sterling, who defeated Cejudo at UFC 288 via split decision, sent 'Triple C' a DM on Instagram ahead of his clash with O'Malley. 'Funk Master' asked Cejudo how he thought 'Sugar' would approach the fight.

Following the pay-per-view, 'Triple C' uploaded a video on YouTube revealing his exchange with Sterling.

Sean O'Malley has now responded to Henry Cejudo's claim, and it was clear that the bantamweight champion wasn't impressed by 'Triple C'. During a recent episode of The BrO'Malley Show, he said:

"I would assume [Cejudo] can't even drive a car by some of the s**t he says. 'I told [Sterling] he was gonna punch him. I told [Sterling] he was gonna counter punch. I literally told him.' It's like, we're in a fight you f***ing dork! Did you tell him I was gonna wear a cup too?! 'I told [Sterling] he was gonna wear a mouth guard! Look, he's gonna wear a mouth guard, he's gonna move his foot!' Holy s**t..."

