"I had such a different idea of what London was like" - Sean O'Malley shares his first impressions of England's capital

Sean O'Malley recently shared his experience of his time in London.

The bantamweight contender was in the British capital for the UFC 280 press conference along with other fighters on the card, including Charles Oliveira and Belal Muhammad. Apart from having many candid conversations with his fans during the press conference, 'Sugar' also had a fun interaction with Paddy Pimblett ahead of his fight at UFC London.

However, Sean O'Malley claimed on a recent episode of The BrO'Malley Show that his trip to London was unsatisfactory:

"I'm thinking London, there's gonna be fashionable bit***s, walking around strutting. You wanna know how many hot ch***s I saw? And I am not freaking lying... Zero! Dude, London is like New York. It took hour-and-a-half to get from the airport to the hotel and it's not that far. It was so busy!"

O'Malley continued:

"I was like, 'Got to careful.' I'm like 'Okay, don't fall in love down here.' I had such a different like idea of what London was going to be like. It's kind of a bummer."

The 27-year-old fighter last took on Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276. The fight was ruled a no-contest after an accidental eye-poke by 'Sugar' deemed the Brazilian unfit to fight.

Sean O'Malley will next face former bantamweight champion Petr Yan in a high-profile matchup at UFC 280. The event is scheduled to take place on October 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Sean O'Malley is confident he will face Petr Yan multiple times in the division

In a recent interview with Adam Catterall of BT Sport, 'Sugar' stated confidently that he and Petr Yan will fight multiple times in the bantamweight division once he enters the top five of the rankings.

According to Sean O'Malley, there are slim chances of Yan slipping below the top five because of which 'Sugar' sees himself fighting the Russian many times in the future:

“I think we’re gonna fight multiple times. I think he’s what 28, 29?... [I'm] 27. The bantamweight division is the best division in the UFC. If I had to predict, I think me and Petr will fight multiple times. He’s not going anywhere. He’s not gonna go below top five ever."

O'Malley also stated that he will be a fixture in the top five of the 135lbs weight class once he gets there. He is looking forward to the fight against 'No Mercy' and called the upcoming bout "exciting."

