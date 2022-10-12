Watch: Sean O'Malley looking sharp and swift in his official last spar before UFC 280

Sean O'Malley is set to face Petr Yan on a stacked UFC 280 card. The No.12-ranked bantamweight recently shared footage of his last sparring session prior to the big matchup.

Working with his long-time coach and friend Tim Welch, O'Malley can be seen getting ready for some work inside the cage. After being motivated by Welch, O'Malley enters the cage displaying immense sharpness in his offensive and defensive striking.

'Sugar' can also be seen doing some pad work with his coach, once again focusing on his stand-up skills.

Sean O'Malley will enter UFC 280 in the toughest matchup of his career. Despite the hype and talent, O'Malley will be looking for his first victory over a ranked opponent.

Coming off of a no-contest against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276, O'Malley will hope to put on a spectacle against Yan, the No.1-ranked bantamweight and former champion.

Interstingly, while his UFC 276 matchup ended due to an accidental eye-poke, O'Malley was behind on two of the three scorecards after one round.

Although many felt O'Malley's performance did not warrant a title eliminator fight against Yan, he will likely have the opportunity to earn a title shot with a victory.

Henry Cejudo on Sean O'Malley vs. Petr Yan

Former double champion Henry Cejudo is far from Sean O'Malley's biggest fan. He did, however, share how he believes the No.12-ranked bantamweight can defeat his opponent, despite being the heavy underdog.

During the latest episode of his YouTube segment, Breaking Down the Fight, Cejudo stated:

"I think he picked the right fight against the right opponent. The right opponent of just fighting another striker, but my question is, to be the best guy in the world can you defend takedowns? Can you take somebody down? How good are you on bottom? How good are you in the clinch?"

Cejudo would go on to question O'Malley's experience, as he is yet to defeat a ranked opponent. He added that Augusto Mendes, who trains O'Malley, informed him that the fighter is surprisingly good at submissions. Cejudo questioned that, while noting that 'Sugar' may need to take the fight to the ground:

"Can you transition that into a fight or are we going to actually see it? Because Sean, if you stay on your feet with Petr Yan, he's gonna chew your leg."

