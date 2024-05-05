Sean O'Malley shares six-word reaction to Dillon Danis calling out Ryan Garcia for a street fight

Sean O'Malley is not letting Dillon Danis off the hook for his latest social media callout.

Danis was one of many who reacted to Ryan Garcia's positive drug test, claiming he would put his entire net worth on the line for a street fight with the 25-year-old boxer. The former Bellator welterweight called Garcia a "deadbeat dad" and gave him an ultimatum to respond to his call out within 24 hours.

Check out Dillon Danis' tweet calling out Ryan Garcia for a street fight below:

O'Malley, however, ended up responding to the tweet. The UFC bantamweight champion attempted to make light of the situation, mocking Danis for claiming the fighter's net worth that he would be putting on the line only amounted to $80 thousand.

O'Malley wrote:

"So Ryan wins he gets 80k?"

Fans ridiculed Danis for his callout tweet and accused the Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace of attempting to use the drug test to gain attention. The message was posted around roughly the same time that Garcia made his callout, asking for a bare-knuckle fight with Conor McGregor after 'The Notorious' bashed him for the aforementioned failed drug test.

Garcia proposed a wager to McGregor, asking for the winner of the hypothetical fight to get the latter's "trash a** whiskey brand."

Check out Ryan Garcia's tweet below:

Sean O'Malley responds to Conor McGregor's threat on X

In Conor McGregor's response tweet to Ryan Garcia's failed drug test for his fight with Devin Haney, 'The Notorious' unleashed a tirade on the young boxer while including criticism of Sean O'Malley.

McGregor said he would "bust up" both fighters for testing positive for ostarine at similar points in their respective careers.

O'Malley responded on X, telling McGregor to send him a jet for a "quick spar."

The Irishman did not respond to O'Malley's request. Many fans found the former two-division champion's distaste for the drug test humorous given his recent history with USADA and the UFC.

Though McGregor was never found to be using illegal substances, USADA executives heavily implied that the reason their relationship with the UFC was severed had much to do with his refusal to comply with their policies.