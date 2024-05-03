"Rematch the bouncer first" - Fans react after Dillon Danis hands Ryan Garcia 24-hour ultimatum to respond to his street fight callout

Dillon Danis recently issued a 24-hour ultimatum to Ryan Garcia, urging the boxer to respond to his street fight challenge.

Danis is aggressively targeting 'KingRy' following the former WBC interim lightweight champion's reported positive test for the performance-enhancing drug, ostarine, which emerged after his unexpected victory over Devin Haney last month.

'El Jefe' targeted Garcia through a series of profanity-filled posts on X. The divisive MMA fighter accused Garcia of portraying himself as a victim and held him responsible for sullying the sport's integrity with his failed doping tests.

Credits: @dillondanis on X

Danis recently redirected his focus to 'KingRy' on X, issuing a street fight challenge and declaring his willingness to wager his entire net worth on the outcome:

"I'm willing to bet everything I own and my net worth against you in a street fight, anywhere, anytime. You have 24 hours to respond, or I'll own you and your two baby mamas, you deadbeat dad. @RyanGarcia"

Check out Dillon Danis' post below:

Expand Tweet

Fans responded to Dillon's challenge to Garcia with an array of reactions.

One fan seemed to reference Danis' infamous altercation with a bouncer:

"Rematch the bouncer first, ya bum"

Another wrote:

"I don't think he will know who you are, Dillon."

Check out some more reactions below:

Credits: @dillondanis on X

'El Jefe', who holds a black belt in jiu-jitsu, has only participated in two professional MMA fights, winning both via submission under the Bellator MMA banner. Additionally, Danis made his only appearance in the squared circle against Logan Paul last October. However, he was disqualified after attempting a chokehold on 'The Maverick' during their six-round bout.

Expand Tweet

Ryan Garcia throws shade at Dillon Danis for losing to Logan Paul

During an Instagram Live session in February, Ryan Garcia criticized Dillon Danis after 'El Jefe' attempted to mock him for his relationship with Mikaela Testa in the comments.

'KingRy' accused Danis of seeking attention with his provocative remarks and ridiculed him for his loss to Logan Paul, saying:

"Hey bro, I know that check is running out, relax. Yo, it’s not a game all the time, Dillon Danis. That sh*t is real life, you keep playing. Bro you literally got beat up by Logan Paul, you’re not sh*t bro. You’ve been f**king up for years and years. You had a chance, and then you went and looked stupid in the ring. Literally, you’re not sh*t, you’re just an idiot."

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments below: