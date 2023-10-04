“That’s why I’m not fighting back” - Dillon Danis explains decision not to resist chokehold by infamous bouncer

Dillon Danis recently weighed in on his infamous altercation with a bouncer that resulted in photos surfacing online claiming he was choked out.

During his appearance on FLAGRANT, the Bellator star explained his side of what transpired during that altercation and noted that there were a number of false claims made. He mentioned that he was on painkillers as a result of his knee surgery and under the influence of alcohol. He was also under the impression that the bouncer wasn't initially involved.

He said:

"There's six guys, right? I say, 'Yo, listen, no one touch me and we're not gonna have a problem.' So the guy goes like this to me, 'What happens if I do touch you?'...I throw a punch, I hit the guy...And I'm one leg on crutches and there are two guys on my arm and two guys are trying to take me down, they can't take me down." [25:15 - 26:25]

Dillon Danis then described what really transpired once he was taken down. He mentioned that he thought the bouncer was a police officer and didn't want to risk being arrested for resisting an officer, saying:

"He [bouncer] jumps on my back and the cops come at this point and the cops are in front of me and they're like, 'Stop resisting.' I don't know who's behind me, I think it's a cop and I'm drunk and I'm on percosets...I thought it was a cop [instead of the bouncer] until I saw the footage...That's why in the video I'm not fighting back." [26:28 - 28:04]

It remains to be seen whether fans will continue to troll Dillon Danis with the photo of the incident following his explanation to Andrew Schulz on what transpired that night.

Check out the full episode:

Dillon Danis trolls Ariel Helwani with a t-shirt on The MMA Hour

Dillon Danis has been known to troll others on social media from time to time but recently took it to an interview as he had a special t-shirt prepared for his appearance on The MMA Hour.

During his appearance, the Jiu Jitsu practitioner removed his shirt to reveal a t-shirt underneath of Ariel Helwani with former NFL star OJ Simpson with a caption related to his infamous trial that read 'LADY KILL*R'. Despite the troll by the Bellator star, Helwani wasn't bothered and instead complimented him, saying:

"Lady kill*rs. Well done. It is a great story, you know that story? I've told it on the show. Well done with the props."

Expand Tweet

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates