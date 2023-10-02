Controversial comedian Andrew Schulz hints at basketball brilliance as the reason behind Kyrie Irving's off-court behavior

Kyrie Irving has been labeled as one of the most dramatic NBA players in recent memory due to his off-court antics. Notorious for his spiritual beliefs, Irving's recent actions outside basketball have affected his career. He faced massive backlash after sharing an Anti-semitic documentary on X, formerly Twitter. His long-time major endorsement Nike discontinued his shoe line last season, the Brooklyn Nets traded him away, and many fans feel indifferent towards him these days.

With all that said, prominent celebrity Andrew Schulz recently voiced a theory on why Kyrie Irving could be acting the way he does. Schulz assumed that it could be due to Irving's brilliance on the court that he had the audacity to behave indecently.

"[Kyrie] is a genius with a basketball," Schulz said. "Just one-on-one, maybe we've never seen anything like it. I wonder if to think that outside the box, to create a game like he has. Because if you just ask any basketball player, just off of offensive game, they're going to point at Kyrie in terms of skill."

Looking back at Kyrie Irving's Anti-Semitic post in 2022

In 2022, Kyrie Irving found himself entangled in a web of controversy due to his actions on social media. He shared an anti-Semitic video on his X feed, sparking significant outrage. Despite Irving's subsequent attempts to publicly apologize and provide explanations on social media, the damage had already been done. His actions triggered a cascade of unfortunate events for him.

As a consequence, he received game suspensions, and this ultimately led to the termination of his contracts with multiple endorsement companies. Furthermore, he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks. In light of these events, Irving was obligated to convey his regret through his social media profiles, undertake sensitivity training as directed by the team, and hold conversations with prominent figures from the Jewish community in Brooklyn.

Furthermore, Irving met with representatives from the Anti-Defamation League and made a substantial donation of $500,000 to organizations dedicated to combating hatred and discrimination. It was reported that he also had to undergo specific anti-Semitic training in addition to the sensitivity training arranged by the organization.

In an Instagram post, he wrote:

“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish brothers and sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the documentary.”

While Kyrie Irving's actions from last year have turned the tables in his career, it seems that the star point guard has slowly taken the heat away from him. He seems happy with his situation in Dallas. He's currently signed with Anta, who'll soon release Irving's new signature shoes.