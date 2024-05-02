"You’re a spineless, pathetic little f*ck" - Dillon Danis chews out Ryan Garcia over drug cheat reports, drags Jon Jones into the drama

Dillon Danis recently unleashed a scathing tirade against Ryan Garcia over reports of drug use while also pulling Jon Jones into the fray.

According to a recent report by combat sports journalist Mike Coppinger, 'KingRy' tested positive for the performance-enhancing agent Ostarine the day before and the day after his surprise win over Devin Haney last month.

This information came from a letter sent to both parties by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

Ostarine is classified as an anabolic agent, considered a safer alternative to steroids, and is included on the World Anti-Doping Agency's 2024 list of prohibited substances.

Garcia has a window of 10 days to submit a request for testing of his B-sample. Additionally, it's been reported that Garcia's A-sample tested positive for 19-norandrosterone, although this finding is undergoing confirmation through carbon isotope ratio testing.

Danis recently launched a fiery attack on Garcia following his failed drug tests, venting his frustration through a string of profanity-laden posts on X. The polarizing MMA fighter accused 'KingRy' of playing the victim and blamed him for tarnishing the integrity of the sport:

"Ryan Garcia is a fu**ing joke, the absolute scum of the earth. If you touch steroids, you’re a spineless, pathetic little f**k. Absolutely disgraceful."

'El Jefe' also targeted the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, writing:

"Ryan Garcia and Jon Jones preach the same thing about how Jesus will guide them, and God makes them win. No, you take f**king steroids; you're cheaters, f**king p*ssies."

Garcia secured three knockdowns against Haney on April 20, resulting in the first loss of the WBC super lightweight champion's professional career in a significant upset. However, their bout was declared a non-title fight when Garcia exceeded the 140-pound divisional limit by 3.2 pounds.

Ryan Garcia refutes steroid usage following positive test report

Ryan Garcia vehemently denied using performance-enhancing substances after a report surfaced alleging that he tested positive for a banned steroid.

'KingRy' said in a video shared on X:

"I'm here to address this bull f**king sh*t claim that I cheated. Everybody knows that I don't cheat. Never taken a steroid, I don't even know where to get steroids. I barely take supplements. Big lies, I beat him."

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments below:

Garcia subsequently reiterated his denial of the allegations through a series of posts, questioning why he would voluntarily undergo drug testing if he were using steroids. He also asserted that the positive results coincided with his recent endorsement of former US president Donald Trump.

In one of his posts, 'KingRy' stated that he had been consuming an Ashwagandha root supplement, suggesting that this may have been the cause of the positive test results.